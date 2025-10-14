Suspects nabbed for killing Joburg cop as helped girlfriend whose car had broken down

The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested three men accused of killing a police officer who had rushed to his girlfriend's side when her car broke down in Joburg last month.
According to the Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, a tow truck was about to load the car when robbers suddenly appeared, disarmed the tow truck driver, and then shot W/O Jabulani Mabuza. He died in hospital shortly afterwards.
“Last night, October 13, an integrated multidisciplinary team acting on information executed warrants of arrest at three addresses in the Johannesburg area. The operation resulted in all three wanted suspects being arrested.
“The team also recovered three unlicensed 9mm firearms (two Barrett pistols with serial numbers and a Norinco pistol with its serial number filed off), ammunition for the pistols, a laptop, a cellphone and a silver grey BMW suspected to have been used in the commission of crime.”
Mogale said the incident happened on September 8 in Benrose. On the day, she said, reports were that 43-year-old Mabuza’s girlfriend had a vehicle mechanical failure as she drove up the Benrose west on-ramp. She then called him for assistance, and he came through.
“Just as the tow truck driver arrived to assist with the vehicle, they were accosted by unknown suspects who pointed them with a firearm as they disarmed the tow truck driver and shot W/O Mabuza. They went to the other side and pulled out W/O Mabuza.
“As they did so, the tow truck driver managed to flee to his truck and drive to Jeppe police station for assistance.
“Meanwhile, W/O Mabuza and his girlfriend managed to cross the freeway and were taken to Brenthurst hospital for medical attention, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Two firearms were robbed during the incident,” she said.
The suspects were expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property.
Suspects nabbed for killing Joburg cop as helped girlfriend whose car had broken down
