Sibiya says task team had achieved its purpose hence removal of 121 political killings dockets

Mkhwanazi had said that five of those dockets already had instructions to arrest the suspects.
On Tuesday, Sibiya said he was the custodian of all the dockets in the country.
Asked why he took the 121 dockets from the task team, Sibiya said: “Chair, a decision was taken to disband [it] immediately, and the political killings task team project manager [Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo] did say that this task team had achieved the purpose for which it was intended — to stabilise and to fight the killings of politicians, traditional leaders, and others.
“They [dockets] were taken where they needed to be taken to, which is the specialised unit, the murder and robbery unit, which is mandated to investigate political killing task team matters.
“Those political killings that they are investigating as a task team, in fact, belong to the murder and robbery unit. They [the task team] are just a separate structure that is running outside the main structure,” Sibiya said.
He said the dockets were now back with the task team.
Sibiya raised concerns about being questioned by MK party MP David Skosana, who has previously opened a criminal case against him.
Sibiya said he wanted to be protected from Skosana, accusing him of working with Mkhwanazi.
“He is a complainant in my case, and this is the person I am going to sit with at some point in court because he is a complainant. Him using this platform now to solicit answers from me that I’m going to have to defend before court...to me, it is a very serious concern.
“This is the member that I feel is working with Gen Mkhwanazi because the statement that was used by Gen Mkhwanazi’s team to go and open a case — his name [Skosana’s] is there. Now, I must stand before the same member to [be] cross-examine[d] or to answer questions. Now, I’m raising a concern: if I can be protected.”
Sibiya said the MK party supported Mkhwanazi.
However, committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane allowed Skosana to ask questions.
The proceedings continue.
Sowetan
Sibiya says task team had achieved its purpose hence removal of 121 political killings dockets
Image: Brenton Geach
Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection, says the removal of 121 dockets from the political killings task team had to happen because a decision had been taken to disband the team immediately.
Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee which is probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Sibiya said the task team had already achieved its purpose.
At a televised media briefing on July 6, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said 121 case dockets were removed from the task team and handed to Sibiya’s office.
Mkhwanazi had said that five of those dockets already had instructions to arrest the suspects.
On Tuesday, Sibiya said he was the custodian of all the dockets in the country.
Asked why he took the 121 dockets from the task team, Sibiya said: “Chair, a decision was taken to disband [it] immediately, and the political killings task team project manager [Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo] did say that this task team had achieved the purpose for which it was intended — to stabilise and to fight the killings of politicians, traditional leaders, and others.
“They [dockets] were taken where they needed to be taken to, which is the specialised unit, the murder and robbery unit, which is mandated to investigate political killing task team matters.
“Those political killings that they are investigating as a task team, in fact, belong to the murder and robbery unit. They [the task team] are just a separate structure that is running outside the main structure,” Sibiya said.
He said the dockets were now back with the task team.
Sibiya raised concerns about being questioned by MK party MP David Skosana, who has previously opened a criminal case against him.
Sibiya said he wanted to be protected from Skosana, accusing him of working with Mkhwanazi.
“He is a complainant in my case, and this is the person I am going to sit with at some point in court because he is a complainant. Him using this platform now to solicit answers from me that I’m going to have to defend before court...to me, it is a very serious concern.
“This is the member that I feel is working with Gen Mkhwanazi because the statement that was used by Gen Mkhwanazi’s team to go and open a case — his name [Skosana’s] is there. Now, I must stand before the same member to [be] cross-examine[d] or to answer questions. Now, I’m raising a concern: if I can be protected.”
Sibiya said the MK party supported Mkhwanazi.
However, committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane allowed Skosana to ask questions.
The proceedings continue.
Sowetan
I have never been a rogue cop in 37 years of service – Sibiya
Mkhwanazi and I had a good work relationship until AKA murder case – Sibiya
WATCH | Lt-Gen Sibiya to appear before parliament ad hoc committee
WATCH LIVE | Suspended police boss Sibiya back before parliament’s ad hoc committee for day 2
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos