Ramaphosa denies ties to alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Maumela

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament that he met alleged Tembisa Hospital looting syndicate leader Hangwani Maumela by chance as he walked past his house in 2024.
Ramaphosa has been thrust into the spotlight after a picture and video emerged of him, DJ Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, and another man, taken outside Maumela’s house.
“I was walking on that same street. A person came out of the house and greeted me. As I often do, I asked, ‘Who are you?’ He said, ‘I am Hangwani Maumela’. That’s how he introduced himself to me.
“I said, ‘So you are the Maumela who is putting my name into disrepute’. He smiled and walked away, and I went home.”
Ramaphosa said in 2023, he had wondered who the house belonged to.
“I kept asking, ‘Whose house is this?’ It’s a massive house, and I wanted to know whose it was, but I never got the information.
“While walking there [in 2023], a car passed. Tbo Touch got out of the car with another gentleman [Bishop Jones]. He wanted to talk to me and take a photograph.
“We were standing against the wall of this massive house — and that’s where the photograph and video were taken. There was a brouhaha that I visit this home regularly. I can say, I walk past that house during my walks,” he said.
“Then, on 26 December 2024, I was walking with my daughter, who also loves walking, on the same street. And there, this young man comes out and said, ‘Hello, my mother is here. Can you say hello to her?’ I asked, ‘Who is she?’ He said, ‘It’s Mboneni Maumela’.”
Ramaphosa said Mboneni was his former wife’s sister-in-law, whom he had gone to school with.
“She was coming out of the yard towards the gate, wearing a morning gown. I immediately said, ‘I can’t allow her to come into the street in a morning gown’. So I went towards the gate, greeted her, and said, ‘How are you? How have you been?’ That’s the sum total of it all, [and] then I walked away.
“He [Maumela] is not my relative as such. I have encountered him — and you can make of it what you will. Do I deal with him? No. Do I meet and sit down with him? No. Do I visit him at his house? No,” Ramaphosa said.
“Forty-seven years ago, I married his father’s sister — his aunt. We divorced 43 years ago and when I said to [DA leader] [the] honourable [John] Steenhuisen when he asked me in 2022 whether I knew him, I said I did not know him, because I had never encountered him. I had never seen him and that was gospel truth,” Ramaphosa said.
He said he was appalled by the crimes that Maumela had allegedly committed.
“I am appalled, and as I walk past that house, I know — as it is alleged — that it was built with money that was not properly acquired. Money that should have been spent on the health of our people. The SIU [Special Investigating Unit] has taken action, and I applaud that,” Ramaphosa said.
