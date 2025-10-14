News

Madlanga commission's evidence leader to present Witness X's evidence

14 October 2025 - 14:24
Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The chairperson of the Madlanga commission has ruled that the evidence of a witness, whose identity will remain secret, be presented by the commission's evidence leader, Adila Hassim.

Madlanga also ruled that the witness render their evidence remotely to protect them because they are expected to share evidence that may endanger their lives.

“Transparency cannot be at the risk of endangering the safety of Witness X. Thus, we must adopt a different format for how Witness X's evidence must be tendered. In due course, the commission will decide on how and when questions may be asked with regard to the testimony.

“In sum, the commission makes the following ruling. The evidence of Witness X will be tendered in a different format. The evidence leader that was leading Witness X will read Witness X's statement into the record. I end on that,” said Madlanga.

In due course, the commission will decide on how and when questions may be asked with regard to the testimony.
Mbuyiseli Madlanga

Witness X had earlier informed the commission that they would take over from where head of intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo left off.

Khumalo had fallen ill, leading to the commission postponing the proceedings. In their testimony, Witness X presented information about cellphone chats between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and KwaZulu-Natal head of Hawks Maj-Gen Leseja Senona.

The Witness said that the chats were from December 22 2024 and May 14 2025 and are set to prove the beneficial relationship between Matlala and Senona, Senona's efforts in protecting Matlala and the sharing of institutional and confidential information by Senona to Matlala.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Proceedings continue.

Sowetan

Closed hearings application to ban media, public from Madlanga inquiry

Evidence leaders in the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Media access to Madlanga Commission to be decided

Members of the media will learn whether they will be permitted to attend the Madlanga Commission proceedings, which are set to resume on ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Mthethwa hailed for bringing ANC and Cope together at his wedding

Nathi Mthethwa, the late SA ambassador to France, was described as a person with a “thick skin” who brought ANC and Cope members together at the ...
News
2 days ago

Closed hearings application to ban media, public from Madlanga inquiry

Evidence leaders in the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Media access to Madlanga Commission to be decided

Members of the media will learn whether they will be permitted to attend the Madlanga Commission proceedings, which are set to resume on ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Mthethwa hailed for bringing ANC and Cope together at his wedding

Nathi Mthethwa, the late SA ambassador to France, was described as a person with a “thick skin” who brought ANC and Cope members together at the ...
News
2 days ago
Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SL Cabinet | Amapanyaza legality, Motsepe vs Twala, Hendricks' Israeli ordeal— ...
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor