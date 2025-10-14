Madlanga commission's evidence leader to present Witness X's evidence

The chairperson of the Madlanga commission has ruled that the evidence of a witness, whose identity will remain secret, be presented by the commission's evidence leader, Adila Hassim.
Madlanga also ruled that the witness render their evidence remotely to protect them because they are expected to share evidence that may endanger their lives.
“Transparency cannot be at the risk of endangering the safety of Witness X. Thus, we must adopt a different format for how Witness X's evidence must be tendered. In due course, the commission will decide on how and when questions may be asked with regard to the testimony.
“In sum, the commission makes the following ruling. The evidence of Witness X will be tendered in a different format. The evidence leader that was leading Witness X will read Witness X's statement into the record. I end on that,” said Madlanga.
Witness X had earlier informed the commission that they would take over from where head of intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo left off.
Khumalo had fallen ill, leading to the commission postponing the proceedings. In their testimony, Witness X presented information about cellphone chats between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and KwaZulu-Natal head of Hawks Maj-Gen Leseja Senona.
The Witness said that the chats were from December 22 2024 and May 14 2025 and are set to prove the beneficial relationship between Matlala and Senona, Senona's efforts in protecting Matlala and the sharing of institutional and confidential information by Senona to Matlala.
The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Proceedings continue.
