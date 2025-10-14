News

Limpopo father granted bail after 11-year-old son accidentally kills farm worker

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 14 October 2025 - 11:20
The Thabazimbi magistrate’s court released the father on R3,000 bail on Monday.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 43-year-old father from Thabazimbi in Limpopo has been granted bail after his 11-year-old son accidentally shot and killed a farm worker on Saturday.

The Thabazimbi magistrate’s court released the father on R3,000 bail on Monday after he was charged with negligent handling of a firearm. The case has been postponed to December 12 for further investigation.

Sowetan's sister publication,TimesLIVE reported on Sunday that a farm labourer was “accidentally” shot dead, allegedly by an 11-year-old boy shooting guinea fowl on Saturday morning.

Police were called after reports of a shooting. On arrival they discovered the body of a man, estimated to be in his 30s, with a bullet wound, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. The victim was declared dead by medics at the scene.

“The child will undergo an assessment process in accordance with the provisions of the Child Justice Act,” Ledwaba said. “The identity of the father cannot be disclosed to protect the identity of the minor child involved in the incident.”

