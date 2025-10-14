KZN wants 95% of matrics to pass exams this year

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has set an ambitious target of surpassing the “outstanding results” it achieved with the matric class of 2024 when this year’s cohort sits for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

The department held a media briefing at the Archie Gumede conference centre in Mayville, Durban, on its readiness for the 2025 matric exams.

Despite the KwaZulu-Natal class of 2024 emerging as the most improved and second-highest performing in the country with a pass rate of 89.5%, MEC Sipho Hlomuka said celebrations for the department had to be brief as they quickly set their sights on boosting their performance beyond that result.

“We therefore developed a 2025 academic improvement plan, aimed at improving our pass rate to a minimum of 95%, with the ultimate goal of reaching 100%,” he said.

The department rolled out winter and spring support programmes to prepare pupils academically.

The winter tuition programme, held between June 27 and July 21, included curriculum revision, study methods training and exposure to NSC-style questioning, and was attended by more than 4,380 pupils.

“We adopted a hybrid model — combining overnight learner camps, cluster walk-in centres and school-based sessions — allowing flexibility and inclusivity,” he said.

The spring boot camps provided academic support in key and challenging subject areas to another 4,380 pupils in 11 districts from October 5 to 12.

Hlomuka said 195,899 pupils — 179,751 full-time and 16,148 part-time candidates — are registered to write the 2025 matric exams in the province, which is a 3% increase from the 190,452 who wrote in 2024.

This growth was testament to improved pupil retention and declining dropout rates in the provincial education system.

“It also demonstrates the growing confidence of learners and parents in the public education system.

“We celebrate it as a positive indicator of progress in our efforts to ensure every child has the opportunity to complete their schooling and transition successfully to post-school education, training or employment.”

With KwaZulu-Natal operating the largest exams in the country, Hlomuka said the logistical and administrative effort this year included:

6,450 trained invigilators;

6,712 examination rooms; and

1,705 public and 61 private examination centres.

Thirteen storage points and 103 distribution and collection centres will be used to distribute exam materials.

The province will print 113 question papers, totalling 35,192,785 printouts, to be written in 27 morning and 27 afternoon sessions.

To ensure the credibility of the exams, Hlomuka said additional monitors will be deployed to assist invigilators in high-risk centres.

He added they will issue appointment letters to the 7,889 markers to be appointed before the end of October, and marking sessions will take place from December 2 to 12 at 32 centres.

The department, with provincial Treasury, has made all administrative arrangements to ensure markers and related personnel are paid on time.

He confirmed the department partnered with the Joint Operations and Communication Committee (JoCom) to ensure emergency procedures are in place.

“All systems are in place to manage potential challenges, including inclement weather. We are working closely with the JoCom to ensure the exams proceed safely, securely and credibly.

“All schools and marking centres have been advised about emergency procedures to ensure exams proceed without interruptions.”

The first session of the exams is scheduled for October 21, and they will continue until November 27.

