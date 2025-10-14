I have never been a rogue cop in 37 years of service – Sibiya

Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has told parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system that he rejects claims labelling him a rogue police officer.
“I have never been, in my 37 years in the service,” he told the committee which is investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwanazi alleged at a media briefing in July that police minister Senzo Mchunu had ties with people outside the police force, including crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi who influenced his decisions, including the disbandment of the political killings task team in December.
Asked by the chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice Xola Nqola if it did not concern him that Mogotsi, the alleged associate of suspended police minister warned him about intelligence officers investigating him.
“So you receive a call from a gentleman by the name of Brown Mogotsi, who comes and meets with you in a hotel in Camps Bay, [Cape Town]. You are dining together. He divulges intelligence information to you and alleges there’s a plot to oust you or something, but [it] didn’t concern you as a deputy national commissioner of the [police] that a civilian comes to you, as a boss of an institution, and gives you information about your intelligence services? Didn’t it concern you?” Xola asked.
Sibiya, who was suspended following Mkhwanazi's allegations, insisted that he was not concerned, saying he had informants and whistle-blowers that fed him information.
“When someone comes to you with information that helps your cause, you do give attention to such information. I cannot be worried about the fact that this person is giving me information that is actually saying to me, 'Look over your head'. I can’t be worried about such,” he said.
He said he used Mogotsi's information to his advantage to ensure that he survives.
During his testimony on Monday, Sibiya said Mogotsi called him, warning him that intelligence people were after him.
He told the committee that he knew Mogotsi as an activist from the North West.
“I had not even met him [when he started calling me], not even once,” he said.
“He would call and say, ‘Chief be careful; one, two, three is happening’ and mine is to see how to deal with that information.”
Sowetan
I have never been a rogue cop in 37 years of service – Sibiya
Image: Brenton Geach
