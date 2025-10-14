News

Gauteng health HoD Lesiba Malotana suspended amid SIU probe

By TIMESLIVE - 14 October 2025 - 08:35
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has placed Lesiba Malotana, head of the provincial department of health and wellness, on suspension with immediate effect.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Dr Darion Barclay will serve as acting HoD. He will be seconded from the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

This comes during an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into alleged tender corruption within the department and poor performance, including underspending of R725m in the past financial year.

Lesufi’s office said the provincial government “reaffirms its full support for the work of the SIU and other law enforcement agencies.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to root out maladministration and uphold the highest standards of accountability and ethical leadership.”

