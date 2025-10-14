“The officer died at the scene. A case of culpable homicide has been opened, and the driver is still at large. Police are searching for the suspect, and an investigation is under way.
Driver on the run after running over traffic officer, killing him
Suspect abandoned vehicle and fled on foot after fatally knocking down officer who flagged him
A bakkie driver is on the run after failing to stop while being flagged by a traffic officer and driving over him instead.
He left his vehicle at the scene and fled on foot, said spokesperson for the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison Moeti Mmusi.
According to Mmusi, the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the N4 in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.
He said Joseph Mtselu, principal provincial inspector attached to Overload Control in Middelburg, was on duty with a colleague when he flagged down a bakkie that was pulling a trailer near the Middelburg weighbridge.
“It is alleged that the bakkie did not stop and hit him. The driver reportedly drove away and allegedly fled the scene on foot.
“The officer died at the scene. A case of culpable homicide has been opened, and the driver is still at large. Police are searching for the suspect, and an investigation is under way.
“We suspected that the motorist may have been speeding,” Mmusi said, adding that the trailer was also heavily loaded; hence, Mtselu had flagged it down.
Jackie Macie, MEC for community safety, security and liaison, said he was shocked by the incident and called on police to intensify efforts in finding the driver.
He also sent condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mtselu, saying it is devastating for the department to lose traffic officers on duty when they are working tirelessly to save lives on the road.
“We also encourage traffic law enforcement officers to be more vigilant when on the road, as some motorists do not respect the rules of the road,” he said.
