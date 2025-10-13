WATCH | DA withdraws MP from police corruption inquiry over conflict of interest

Sibiya said there was a conflict of interest. “I have to come and account before the same parliamentary member [who laid a complaint against me].
The DA has withdrawn one of its MPs from parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, citing a potential conflict of interest after it emerged that she previously opened a case against suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Shortly before hearing the testimony of suspended deputy police commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach told the committee that Lisa-Maré Schickerling, who had been serving on the panel, opened a case against Mchunu some time ago.
“Having perused the affidavit, it makes it clear that there is a conflict,” Breytenbach said.
She said the party had written to the Speaker Thoko Didiza to formally withdraw Schickerling and replace her with Damien Klopper, who serves on the justice and constitutional development portfolio committee.
uMkhonto we Sizwe MP Sibonelo Nomvalo said party member David Skosana who has opened a case against Sibiya, Mchunu and others should not recuse himself.
Nomvalo said Skosana did not open a case in his personal capacity but on behalf of the party.
Therefore, should he be recused, then the entire party should be recused from the proceedings, he said.
“Even on the question of conflict of interest, it does not arise on this point because Skosana is not a witness before this committee. He went to the police on behalf of the MK Party, not on behalf of his family, not on his behalf, [and] not on behalf of his company.”
Sibiya said there was a conflict of interest. “I have to come and account before the same parliamentary member [who laid a complaint against me].
“We just want to be led by parliament and advised with all the utmost respect. We just need to be guided by parliament, by the chair, by this house, as to what is the final verdict so that I can also take legal advice from my team and then take it from the chair.”
Chairperson of the committee Soviet Lekganyane said the matter would be taken up with Didiza's office.
Sibiya who had a short meeting with his legal team shortly after the discussion, was advised to proceed with his testimony.
“I am proceeding, but I must note or indicate rather that I do so under protest. At the ultimate end, I will be participating in a process that I believe could be tainted.”
Last week, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola told the committee how Sibiya pushed for the disbandment of the political killings task team, despite not being part of its operation.
