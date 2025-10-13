VIDEO | Hundreds of children battle hunger in Gauteng

“We have had success stories where beneficiaries become self-sustaining,” she said.
“But some people try to cheat the system by giving false information or multiple addresses. That makes them untraceable and food can’t reach them.”
The DA in Gauteng has criticised what it calls the “centralisation crisis” in food bank operations, accusing MEC Faith Mazibuko of mismanaging a life-saving system.
“Centralising food bank operations is causing mayhem, with hundreds of children under five suffering and even dying of malnutrition,” said DA MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe.
However, the social development department’s head of communications, Motsamai Motlhaolwa, dismissed the criticism, saying food banks are well placed to reach communities within available resources.
“We acknowledge the growing need, but our challenge remains funding,” he said.
“The programme is solely funded by [the department]. We encourage more partners to join the fight against hunger.”
Motlhaolwa said the province has five food banks, but only two are operational, reaching 40,000 to 63,000 households a month.
He said the province's commitment for 2025 was to centralise and have a state run food distribution centre covering West Rand, JHB and Sedibeng. He said Ekurhuleni is currently covered by the Johannesburg and others combined bank.
"All food banks are NPO run currently. Going forward, we want to have one that we run ourselves as part of building state capacity," he said.
The Gauteng City Region Observatory found that 26% of residents go hungry and 12% are food insecure – a reflection of rising poverty, unemployment and migration pressures.
In March, 30.4-million people (55.5% of the population) were living below the upper poverty line of R1,634 per month according to a report on the Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group.
According to the organisation, of these, 13.8-million can barely afford food on their tables every day, let alone non-food items such as education, health, transport and cosmetics.
Sowetan
VIDEO | Hundreds of children battle hunger in Gauteng
Up to 38 died in the first three months of 2025
Image: Antonio Muchave
More than 200 cases of children battling malnutrition have been recorded in children at a clinic in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 13, though there is a food bank 40km away, which distributes up to 700 food parcels daily.
These 224 cases are the highest recorded in Gauteng clinics between April 2024 and March 2025. They form part of the 5,673 malnutrition cases registered across the province during the same period, and revealing a grim picture of hunger in SA’s wealthiest province.
Ward councillor Kenny Masha said the high figures of malnutrition among children in the Tshwane township are not surprising.
Masha attributed the crisis partly to the exclusion of undocumented immigrants from food relief programmes.
“The figures don’t shock me. Most affected are [undocumented] foreign nationals who don’t qualify for food parcels, as those are targeted at South African citizens,” he said.
“Many are unemployed and rely on begging or informal work. During Covid-19, they benefited, but now they have been left out; that’s why the numbers keep rising.”
Masha also said unemployment, lack of skills and deep poverty compound the crisis.
More than 160 children under the age of five have died of malnutrition since 2024 in Gauteng, the provincial department of health has revealed.
This year alone, 38 children have already died from severe to acute malnutrition in the first three months of the year, revealing a grim picture of hunger in SA’s wealthiest provinces.
The deaths of these 168 children happened despite Gauteng having five food banks in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, West Rand and Sedibeng. However, only the Tshwane, Johannesburg and West Rand are functional.
Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said most malnourished children often present late at health facilities when they are already battling complications such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, TB, HIV/Aids and sepsis.
She said interventions are in place at the community, primary healthcare, and hospital levels, including nutritional screening; food and micronutrient supplementation and management under the World Health Organisation’s integrated management of childhood illnesses and 10 steps for severe malnutrition care.
“Those identified with malnutrition are admitted into our supplementation programme and managed according to national and WHO guidelines,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
Manager of the eNtokozweni nonprofit food bank in Tshwane, Emma Msiza, said hunger and food insecurity have become “a moving target”.
“We distribute between 400 and 700 parcels a day across the region, but it’s only a fraction of what’s needed,” she said.
“We prioritise families with little or no income, but the demand far outweighs the supply. There is a need for more food banks, but even those alone won’t fix hunger; people need skills to sustain themselves.”
Msiza said eNtokozweni has started linking beneficiaries to skills training and job opportunities to help them move beyond dependence.
Patience Makonyane from the Gauteng social development department’s sustainable livelihoods programme said before distributing food parcels, households are profiled to determine their genuine need. Beneficiaries receive food parcels for three months, after which their circumstances are reassessed.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
