Third suspect in Ben Gumbi murder nabbed in KZN
Image: Supplied
A third man linked to the murder of North West businessman Ben Gumbi has been arrested after being traced to KwaZulu-Natal.
Zimele Mntuyazi Nkwanyana, 37, was arrested last week Thursday, the same day that two men found guilty of Gumbi's murder – Sibongiseni Ngubane and Thabani Gwala – were handed life sentences by the North West High Court.
Nkwanyana initially appeared in court last week Friday after being arrested in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal for the 2023 murder.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Nkwanyana's arrest coincided with the sentencing of his accomplices.
“They were each sentenced to life for murder and 15 years for unlawful possession of firearms. The pair were arrested in September and November 2023, in Gauteng,” Mokgwabone said.
The acting police commissioner in North West, Major-Gen Patrick Asaneng, welcomed the arrest.
“This arrest is further proof and evidence of the resolve and commitment of the police to track, arrest and bring perpetrators before the courts so that they can face the consequences of their heinous crimes. It is hoped that the latest arrest will bring to a close a very successful prosecution-led investigation after the ruthless murder of Mr Gumbi,” said Asaneng.
On the day of his murder, Gumbi and his wife had stopped at a coffee shop, and when he went inside, his wife remained in the locked vehicle.
While waiting for his order, he stepped outside to take a phone call. Moments later, a car pulled up, and two men got out and opened fire on Gumbi, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene.
This incident was captured on CCTV footage that quickly spread across the country.
Sowetan
