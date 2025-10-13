Ramaphosa has never been to Maumela's house – presidency

Magwenya clarified that the encounter was purely coincidental and occurred during one of the president’s fitness walks, which he often uses to engage with staff, ministers and friends.
“Tbo Touch stopped his car to greet the president as he was walking past. They took pictures and recorded a short video. The president had no idea whose house it was at the time,” Magwenya said.
He added that the street is frequently used by the president due to its proximity to his Hyde Park residence and its route towards Sandton.
“It’s not uncommon to see the president walking or driving through that street,” he said.
Magwenya dismissed claims that Ramaphosa visits Maumela’s house weekly, calling the allegations “a complete lie”.
He said only a handful of people see the president regularly, including his family, security detail, staff at the Union Buildings and ANC officials.
“There are only two homes the president visits from time to time, his sister’s house in Soweto and the home of his long-time comrade, Mr James Motlatsi. Even those visits are not weekly,” Magwenya said.
He further stated that Ramaphosa has no personal relationship with Maumela, except that Maumela was once married to the president’s aunt many years ago.
“The president maintains that he has no personal relationship with Maumela. He is not related to him, except that he was once married to the president’s aunt many, many, many years ago,” said.
Meanwhile, in Madagascar, political tensions have escalated following disputed electoral processes and growing unrest over governance concerns.
The country, which currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has faced calls for regional intervention.
Magwenya said SA and other SADC members are “deeply concerned” about developments in Madagascar.
“President Ramaphosa will be holding engagements with SADC leaders to explore ways of constructively engaging Madagascar’s leadership and assess what support may be needed to resolve the situation,” he said.
This is after the DA has criticised Ramaphosa's panel for selecting the next National Director of Public, labelling it unqualified and politically compromised.
Responding to this, Magwenya said the DA criticises everything the president does.
“As far as I’m concerned, there’s been no official correspondence from the DA to the president’s office substantiating those claims. The president is satisfied that the individuals appointed to that panel are fit for purpose and suited to the task,” he said.
Sowetan
Ramaphosa has never been to Maumela's house – presidency
Image: Sharon Seretlo
The presidency has denied claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the Sandton home of alleged Tembisa Hospital looting syndicate leader Morgan Maumela, saying he has never been to the property.
Responding to a video circulating on social media, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa lives less than a kilometre from Maumela’s house and it’s unsurprising that he passes by the property during his regular walking routine.
In the video, Ramaphosa is seen standing outside Maumela’s home alongside radio personality Tbo Touch and Bishop Noel Jones.
Magwenya clarified that the encounter was purely coincidental and occurred during one of the president’s fitness walks, which he often uses to engage with staff, ministers and friends.
“Tbo Touch stopped his car to greet the president as he was walking past. They took pictures and recorded a short video. The president had no idea whose house it was at the time,” Magwenya said.
He added that the street is frequently used by the president due to its proximity to his Hyde Park residence and its route towards Sandton.
“It’s not uncommon to see the president walking or driving through that street,” he said.
Magwenya dismissed claims that Ramaphosa visits Maumela’s house weekly, calling the allegations “a complete lie”.
He said only a handful of people see the president regularly, including his family, security detail, staff at the Union Buildings and ANC officials.
“There are only two homes the president visits from time to time, his sister’s house in Soweto and the home of his long-time comrade, Mr James Motlatsi. Even those visits are not weekly,” Magwenya said.
He further stated that Ramaphosa has no personal relationship with Maumela, except that Maumela was once married to the president’s aunt many years ago.
“The president maintains that he has no personal relationship with Maumela. He is not related to him, except that he was once married to the president’s aunt many, many, many years ago,” said.
Meanwhile, in Madagascar, political tensions have escalated following disputed electoral processes and growing unrest over governance concerns.
The country, which currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has faced calls for regional intervention.
Magwenya said SA and other SADC members are “deeply concerned” about developments in Madagascar.
“President Ramaphosa will be holding engagements with SADC leaders to explore ways of constructively engaging Madagascar’s leadership and assess what support may be needed to resolve the situation,” he said.
This is after the DA has criticised Ramaphosa's panel for selecting the next National Director of Public, labelling it unqualified and politically compromised.
Responding to this, Magwenya said the DA criticises everything the president does.
“As far as I’m concerned, there’s been no official correspondence from the DA to the president’s office substantiating those claims. The president is satisfied that the individuals appointed to that panel are fit for purpose and suited to the task,” he said.
Sowetan
Three Lamborghinis seized from Maumela, including R5m Urus SUV
‘Remove them from society’ - Motsoaledi calls for lifetime bans of corrupt officials after Tembisa revelations
R2bn ruthlessly siphoned off through fraud and corruption at Tembisa hospital - SIU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos