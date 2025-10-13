Police sergeant kills colleague, wounds wife then turns gun on himself in Limpopo

A police sergeant attached to the presidential protection service (PPS) in Pretoria took his own life after allegedly killing a fellow officer and wounding his wife in domestic-related shootings.

The 53-year-old sergeant from Riba Cross, Burgersfort, allegedly fatally shot a female sergeant in Pretoria on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, he allegedly went to Bronkhorstspruit and shot and wounded his wife.

Police launched a manhunt after linking the two incidents. Limpopo police tracked the suspect’s vehicle and intercepted him on the R555 near Burgersfort on Sunday morning.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man opened fire on officers when they tried to stop him.

“The suspect allegedly fired a shot towards police officers and, when cornered, turned the firearm on himself,” said Ledwaba.

The firearm used was confirmed to be a state-issued service pistol.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe described the incident as deeply troubling and urged police members to seek help when dealing with personal difficulties.

“This tragedy again highlights the need for members to seek help when facing personal challenges. We remain committed to supporting the well-being of our members while upholding the rule of law”, said Hadebe.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified and an inquest docket has been opened.

Hadebe said the service continues to grapple with incidents of domestic violence involving law enforcement members, a concern that has sparked renewed calls for stronger psychological support within police ranks.

TimesLIVE