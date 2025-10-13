Connectivity means opportunity: CYNK drives digital inclusion in SA

CYNK, one of SA’s fastest-growing telecommunications groups, is redefining connectivity by prioritising the needs of previously disadvantaged and underserved communities. The company distinguishes itself not only as an internet provider but as a partner in Mzansi’s future.

In line with government’s strategic commitment to digital public infrastructure ahead of the 2025 G20 Summit, taking place in Johannesburg in November, CYNK is positioning itself as a critical partner in bridging the country’s digital divide and creating impactful opportunities for communities across SA.

Founded by broadband visionary, Group CEO Albert Oosthuysen, CYNK was established early in 2025 through the strategic consolidation of five influential enterprises: Net Nine Nine, Evotel, Magnolia Tree Fibre, Internet for Education, and LinkLayer.

Together, these entities form a powerful ecosystem that goes beyond simply providing internet access, delivering integrated digital and economic solutions.

Unlike traditional internet service providers, CYNK is purpose-built to address SA’s unique challenges — unequal internet access, affordability barriers, and digital literacy gaps.