Connectivity means opportunity: CYNK drives digital inclusion in SA
The telecoms group champions internet access for all, with a focus on empowering schools and small businesses in underserved communities
CYNK, one of SA’s fastest-growing telecommunications groups, is redefining connectivity by prioritising the needs of previously disadvantaged and underserved communities. The company distinguishes itself not only as an internet provider but as a partner in Mzansi’s future.
In line with government’s strategic commitment to digital public infrastructure ahead of the 2025 G20 Summit, taking place in Johannesburg in November, CYNK is positioning itself as a critical partner in bridging the country’s digital divide and creating impactful opportunities for communities across SA.
Founded by broadband visionary, Group CEO Albert Oosthuysen, CYNK was established early in 2025 through the strategic consolidation of five influential enterprises: Net Nine Nine, Evotel, Magnolia Tree Fibre, Internet for Education, and LinkLayer.
Together, these entities form a powerful ecosystem that goes beyond simply providing internet access, delivering integrated digital and economic solutions.
Unlike traditional internet service providers, CYNK is purpose-built to address SA’s unique challenges — unequal internet access, affordability barriers, and digital literacy gaps.
With more than 400,000 homes passed, the group has already made measurable impact by connecting over 222 schools across eight provinces with free internet, donating more than 50 computers this year alone, creating thousands of jobs, and equipping SMMEs with essential digital skills and tools.
CYNK’s impact extends deep into rural and township communities, where access to digital infrastructure has historically been limited.
For instance, Wood and Raw Primary School In Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, now boasts its first-ever computer lab and unlimited internet access, thanks to a donation of 30 computers and laptops in June. This milestone transformed teaching from “unplugged” coding theory to hands-on digital learning.
Similarly, TM Letlhake Secondary School in Westonaria, Gauteng, recently received 15 laptops for its educators, enabling teachers to embrace digital resources for planning, administration, and classroom innovation.
These initiatives are complemented by additional social investment programmes, including the distribution of hundreds of school shoes to learners in need, with the latest being students at Spectrum Primary School in Ennerdale Ext 5, Johannesburg.
“Connectivity changes everything, but access must be inclusive,” says CYNK’s head of marketing Richard Genlloud. “By equipping teachers and learners, we are investing in the future of education in SA.”
Beyond education, CYNK is actively strengthening township and rural economies. SA faces a national unemployment crisis, with rates above 36% overall and youth unemployment at 44%, as reported by Stats SA in July 2025.
CYNK has taken bold steps to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs through its Fibre Experience Centres, with more than 160 established nationwide. These hubs provide digital infrastructure and customer access that help small enterprises grow, attract new clients, and build resilience.
“Our aim is to help businesses succeed and contribute to stronger local economies,” says Genlloud.
For Oosthuysen, CYNK’s mission is both personal and national: “We need to bridge the digital divide and then the economic gap. The freedom of access to opportunity is the largest challenge facing SA on a daily basis. We believe the best way to access opportunity is through the internet.”
By aligning with SA’s national priorities and the global G20 agenda on digital transformation, CYNK is not just connecting homes and businesses, it is laying the foundation for inclusive growth, social development, and economic opportunity.
This article was sponsored by CYNK.