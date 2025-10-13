“Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 31-year-old man for two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder. On 12 November 2023, four male victims were in a white vehicle coming from Ntinini area in Babanango, towards their homes. Whilst passing Mpukunyoni, they were allegedly stopped by the suspect. Who they were conversing with on the phone while on the route,” said Magwaza.
Maskandi star Dlubheke arrested for double murder linked to taxi wars
Image: Facebook
Maskandi artist Dlubheke Khuzwayo has been arrested for double murder linked to a 2023 hit.
KwaZulu-Natal police sources who did not want to be named said the 31-year-old Khuzwayo – better known by his stage name Dlubheke – was arrested in Nquthu, northern KZN, on Monday. This follows on investigations into the 2023 gun attack that led to the death of two car passengers near the Mpukunyoni area.
"His current arrest relates two charges of murder. But we are looking at bringing more charges at a later stage. These are charges related to the taxi industry wars,” said the police source. Other people close to Khuzwayo also confirmed his arrest.
KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza confirmed an arrest but did not want to mention the suspect's name as he is yet to appear in court.
“Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 31-year-old man for two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder. On 12 November 2023, four male victims were in a white vehicle coming from Ntinini area in Babanango, towards their homes. Whilst passing Mpukunyoni, they were allegedly stopped by the suspect. Who they were conversing with on the phone while on the route,” said Magwaza.
Khuzwayo allegedly fired shots at the occupants of the vehicle, forcing it to veer off the road. During the attack, two victims managed to flee and ran for their lives, while two other occupants sustained gunshot wounds, leading to their demise, said the police.
A month later, heavily armed men stormed Khuzwayo's homestead in an apparent revenge attack. His family members, however, escaped unharmed.
Khuzwayo is the son of the late Shobeni Khuzwayo, co-founder and producer of the acclaimed maskandi group Izingane Zoma.
Dlubheke broke into the music scene in 2009 at a young age of 15 with an album titled Siqhathiwe Enquthu. He rose to carve his space as one of the popular artists within the maskandi genre.
His fame and promising music career were however short-lived after being entangled in a bitter feud believed to be related to his family ties in the taxi industry. He was also accused of fanning deadly faction fights in his village. About 11 people lost their lives during the skirmishes.
The violence led to Dlubheke fleeing his home, fearing for his life.
