Limpopo cops accused of robbery in Mpumalanga must face action if ground guilty - MEC
Limpopo police officers arrested for robbing Ethiopian traders R950,000 and illicit cigarettes worth R1.5m
Image: Gareth Wilson
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie says the Limpopo police officers arrested in his province for allegedly robbing Ethiopian nationals of R950,000 should face the full consequences if they are found guilty of any wrongdoing.
“The allegations brought against [them] are damning and serious. We do not have a place in policing for criminals. We want honest and diligent members who will always remain loyal to their call by protecting communities and arresting crime suspects,” said Macie.
The four police officers are appearing in Lydenburg magistrate's court on Monday following their arrest on Friday.
Spokesperson for Mpumalanga police Brig Donald Mdhluli said the allegations are that the victims, who are Ethiopian nationals, were asleep when they were attacked by a group of armed suspects on Friday night in Lydenburg.
“The suspects were reportedly using three vehicles: a grey double-cab Toyota bakkie with Limpopo registration number plates, a private vehicle and a marked SAPS VW Golf GTI, confirmed to belong to the Polokwane flying squad.
“The private vehicle, a Suzuki or Avanza, reportedly fled the scene carrying multiple boxes of suspected illicit cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mdhluli.
He said they arrested three male SAPS members and one female member, all attached to various Limpopo SAPS units, as well as the civilian, then seized the vehicle too.
“Further investigation at the scene led to the seizure of boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of about R1.5m and R950,000 in cash found at the scene. Police also discovered that the registration plates on the seized vehicles had been tampered with using black sellotape, presumably to conceal their identities. There was also ammunition seized at the scene.
“Two of the arrested police officers were found in possession of their official service firearms, which have since been confiscated,” Mdhluli said.
Macie has called on the SAPS to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure if there are any other people implicated, they are promptly brought to book. He has also urged hard-working “men and women in blue not to be discouraged by the actions of a few rogue elements, but to continue protecting communities”.
