Closed hearings application to ban media, public from Madlanga inquiry
Evidence leaders request in-camera sessions as commission hears sensitive testimony
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Evidence leaders in the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system are expected to apply for evidence to be presented in camera indefinitely as the hearings proceed on Monday.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that both members of the media and the public will be barred from the proceedings if the application is granted.
“In view of the nature of the evidence to be presented when the hearings resume, the evidence leaders will apply for the hearings to be conducted in camera, in a closed session at which the media and members of the public will not be allowed.
“If the commission grants the application, the hearings will then proceed in camera until further notice,” said Michaels.
The commission was suspended shortly after the witness on the stand – police head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo – fell ill a week ago.
The commission then suspended the proceedings for a week to allow commissioner Sesi Baloyi to attend her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission.
Michaels also explained that evidence that will be in camera is not from Khumalo.
“The commission remains committed to the principles of transparency and accountability. Should circumstances permit a change in the mode of hearing, the media and the public will be informed accordingly.”
The commission, which started with their public hearings on September 17, has heard evidence from Khumalo, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, head of governance, legislation and policy at the legal services division of the police Maj-Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, as well as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwanazi alleged that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu was influenced by criminal cartels to issue the directives to disband the political killings task team.
While Masemola told the commissioners that the directives were an encroachment of his duties as the national commissioner. On the other hand, Van Rooyen said Mchunu did not have the authority to disband the political killings task team.
Meanwhile, parliament's ad hoc committee probing the same allegations is expected to resume on Monday with suspended deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya on the hot seat.
Sibiya has been implicated in working with criminals to disband the political killings task team.
On Thursday, police raided Sibiya's home in Centurion and confiscated three cellphones and a laptop.
Sowetan
