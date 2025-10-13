BHEKISISA | Anti-HIV jab taken twice tipped to bring end to Aids in SA

Counting how many people start using the pill is a relatively straightforward process. But the electronic patient tracking system — Tier.net — that the health department uses makes it difficult to keep track of people who stop and restart HIV prevention medication.
In April next year, SA, plans to start rolling out an anti-HIV jab, taken only twice a year, that could end Aids in the country within 14 to 18 years — if enough people take it.
The once-every-six-months shot, called lenacapavir (LEN), works 100% of the time to stop young women from getting HIV through sex. Of the about 400 people in SA who still get infected with HIV each day — 122 of them are teen girls and young women.
LEN is a form of PrEP — pre-exposure prophylaxis — which is when medicine normally used to treat people who are infected with HIV, is used to stop HIV-negative people from getting the virus.
But for our LEN roll-out to be successful — so for it to result in ending Aids as a public health threat in SA, the government would need to buy and distribute millions of doses of the jab over the next two decades, modelling studies show.
But is our public health system equipped to keep track of hundreds of thousands of people, let alone millions, who are on the shot — and for how long they stay on it?
Let’s start with the daily HIV prevention pill, also called oral PrEP.
LEN won’t be South Africa’s first HIV prevention meds. Public clinics started to roll out a daily anti-HIV pill in 2016. By April this year, 1.9-million people had used it at least once.
But, even in the case of LEN, tracking patients who stop or restart and, reminding them of 6-monthly follow-up visits, will need a data system that can do this.
To measure effective LEN use during a study (called PURPOSE 1) in which around 2 100 women were offered the injection for over a period of one year, Bekker and her researchers kept tabs on something called “annual persistence”.
For LEN, this was a straightforward measurement: show up, and you’re protected; miss a visit, and there are gaps.
A cohort tracker used in another study — Project PrEP conducted by Wits RHI — recorded when participants started, restarted, or changed to a different PrEP medication.
A cohort tracker looks at information about a patient or a group of people — who all started something at the same time, for instance, PrEP — over time, showing how they’re doing as time goes by.
But the method used in the study is far too labour-intensive for the public system, says Subedar. “We need something that can do the same job, but without adding extra work for health workers or patients.”
“If we get this right, LEN could change the trajectory of the epidemic,” says Bekker. “But it will only happen if we learn quickly from the data, and make the system strong enough to deliver.”
