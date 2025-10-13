News

42 people killed in bus accident in Limpopo

By Staff Reporter - 13 October 2025 - 08:30
Seven children are among the 42 people killed when a passenger bus overturned on the highway outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on Sunday night.
Image: Limpopo department of transport

The Limpopo transport department said the site of the accident was on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge, Musina.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has sent crash investigators to the area to establish the cause of the crash, which occurred at about 6pm.

Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC, said the DNC Coaches vehicle was travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Harare, Zimbabwe. The bus went down an embankment and overturned.

The casualties included 18 women and 17 men.

Six people on board the bus were critically injured, 31 seriously injured and 12 slightly injured.

They were transported to Louis Trichardt, Siloam and Elim hospitals.

Zwane said one critically injured child was air lifted to Tshilidzini hospital.

