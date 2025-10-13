News

18 school children injured as taxi overturns on N3

13 October 2025 - 09:53
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
About 18 children were injured when the taxi carrying them to school on the first day of the new term overturned on the N3 near Durban.
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred on the N3 before the Mariannhill toll plaza just before 7am on Monday.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived at the scene after a single taxi transporting school children lost control and overturned, coming to rest on its roof,” he said.

Paramedics set up a triage system and called for more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics to treat the many casualties.

“About 18 children sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and were stabilised before being transported to Durban hospitals,” said Jamieson.

He said events leading up to the accident would be investigated by police.

