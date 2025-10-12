“Whether organising workers at the Just Juice factory, organising underground meetings, mobilising young people, offering comfort where there was despair or organising for peaceful resistance, he placed himself on the front lines – not because he sought glory, but because he believed in the correctness of our struggle for freedom and the dignity of every person,” he said.
Ramaphosa said Mthethwa didn’t give up on activism post-apartheid.
“He understood that freedom meant not only fighting for democracy but also building institutions, delivering services and protecting rights. Freedom without delivery is betrayal. Those in government must see public service as a duty, not a reward.”
Continuing with the eulogy, Ramaphosa said Mthethwa was an advocate of culture, heritage and identity.
“As minister of arts, culture and sport, his work spoke to more than just policy.
“He believed in the power of culture to heal, to unite, to affirm who we are, people of many languages, many traditions, yet one nation. He believed in giving young people space to shine,” Ramaphosa said.
He said Mthethwa spoke out against gender-based violence and opened victim empowerment facilities at police stations during his tenure as police minister.
ANC MP Malusi Gigaba described Mthethwa as “a reliable comrade and friend” who never bowed to oppression.
He said the loss of Mthethwa is a wound that cuts too deep.
Sowetan
WATCH | Mthethwa sacrificed his life, chose difficult path of activism – Ramaphosa
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the life of activism as uncomfortable and often dangerous but deeply human and one that Nathi Mthethwa had devoted himself to.
“In essence, the doctrine about activism is – even if I don't benefit, I will fight for others to be free. Even if I am afraid, I will not be silent. Even if I fall, the struggle will go on.
“He knew from an early age that the path of activism he had chosen was a difficult one and that it would involve sacrifice,” Ramaphosa said while delivering the eulogy at Mthethwa’s funeral on Sunday.
According to Ramaphosa, Mthethwa, who was the ambassador to France, was an unapologetic activist whose courage, conviction and compassion helped steer the nation towards freedom and justice.
He refused to accept the injustices of apartheid, said Ramaphosa.
“Faced with laws that sought to divide, demean and destroy, he responded not with resignation but with resolve.
