Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane says the province now has between 150,000 and 200,000 foreign national pupils enrolled across all grades, making up about 7% of the total pupil population in Gauteng.
Chiloane explained that recent data collected by the department showed that Diepsloot has the highest concentration of foreign national learners, accounting for about 7% of total enrolments in that area.
“When we collated the data, it brought us to about 7% overall, which translates to between 150,000 and 200,000 learners out of more than 2-million in our schools. The remaining 93% are South African children,” he said.
Chiloane was speaking on Sunday while updating the media on the grade 1 and grade 8 placements for the 2026 academic year.
He said the department has already placed about 89% of learners.
“In terms of the SMSs that we will be releasing on October 16, we are sitting at about 89% from today. We are working tomorrow, so we’ll be about 90%,” he explained.
VIDEO | Chiloane says about 89% of pupils have been placed in grade 1 and grade 8
Image: Antonio Muchave
Some schools have issued multiple placement offers to learners, which will automatically free up additional spaces once parents confirm their final choices.
“You’ll find that some schools will give one child three offers. Once the child accepts one of the schools, it will open up. That’s why I’m comfortable that by the end of November, we will have achieved a 100% placement rate of the complete applications,” Chiloane said.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they identified more than 200 schools that have exceeded their capacity, both primary and secondary.
“We are now looking at ways to assist these schools by working with neighbouring schools to accommodate the overflow of learners,” he said.
He added that the department is also managing more than 51,000 incomplete applications, which may represent between 20,000 and 30,000 learners. Most incomplete submissions are due to missing proof of residence or other required documents, he said.
Mabona said the department will reopen the system for late registrations, giving parents another chance to complete their applications.
“When we open the system again, only schools with available capacity will appear. That’s when you’ll see queues in January mostly made up of late applicants,” he said.
The department aims to finalise placements for all timely applicants by the end of November, with late and incomplete applications to be reviewed in December.
Sowetan
