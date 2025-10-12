Sars hits back at Lucky Montana, reveals he offered R5m to settle R55m tax debt

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has hit back at former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana after he revealed he had laid criminal charges against Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Sars released a scathing response to Montana on Saturday after the former executive turned politician reportedly accused Kieswetter and other Sars officials of fraudulently doctoring a fake court judgment to justify a hefty tax bill.

In the statement, the revenue service warned Montana against spreading false claims about the entity.

“Mr Tshepo Lucky Montana, a member of parliament, initiated a public attack on Sars in recent days via the news agency Independent Online.”

Sars revealed that Montana had on numerous occasions failed to submit his income tax returns, thereby breaking the law.

“Mr Montana failed to submit his income tax returns in respect of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 years of assessment.

“Mr Montana was formally notified of this on November 5 2020. In the ordinary course and by operation of law, as with any other taxpayer under audit, Mr Montana was requested to provide information for the audit by no later than December 4 2020.