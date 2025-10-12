News

Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, two security sources say

12 October 2025 - 10:18
Municipal employees raise a Saudi Arabia flag, during preparations for an international summit on Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 11, 2025.
Municipal employees raise a Saudi Arabia flag, during preparations for an international summit on Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 11, 2025.
Image: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, two security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Two diplomats were also wounded, the security sources said. They said the diplomats’ car overturned on a curve on a road 50km from the city.

It’s unclear if the diplomats were members of Qatar’s negotiating team, which along with Egyptian officials in Sharm el-Sheikh helped deliver earlier this week an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian city is set to host on Monday a global summit aimed at finalising an agreement.

Reuters

Israeli fire kills four Palestinians in Gaza, amid new ceasefire talks

An Israeli air strike killed four Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, the territory's civil emergency service said, as Arab mediators and the United ...
News
7 months ago

Three Israeli hostages released in latest Gaza exchange

Saturday's handover saw none of the chaotic scenes that overshadowed an earlier transfer on Thursday, when Hamas guards struggled to shield hostages ...
News
8 months ago

OPINION | SA’s pro-rights stance often falls short when theneed for protection of dignity arises at home

Our constitution, whose bill of rights emphasises everyone’s right to life as well as their “inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity ...
Opinion
8 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

SL Cabinet | Amapanyaza legality, Motsepe vs Twala, Hendricks' Israeli ordeal— ...
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor