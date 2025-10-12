Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, two security sources say

Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, two security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Two diplomats were also wounded, the security sources said. They said the diplomats’ car overturned on a curve on a road 50km from the city.

It’s unclear if the diplomats were members of Qatar’s negotiating team, which along with Egyptian officials in Sharm el-Sheikh helped deliver earlier this week an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian city is set to host on Monday a global summit aimed at finalising an agreement.

