Nathi Mthethwa, the late SA ambassador to France, was described as a person with a “thick skin” who brought ANC and Cope members together at the height of their conflict.
Cope contested the 2009 elections after many senior ANC members, such as Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota and Smuts Ngonyama, left the party after it recalled its then president, Thabo Mbeki, paving the way for Jacob Zuma to ascend to the presidency.
Speaking at Mthethwa’s funeral in KwaMbonambi on Sunday, Gloria Serobe, the chairperson of the Industrial Development Corporation, reflected on how Mthethwa’s wedding in 2013 brought the two rivals together.
“Nathi the politician actually showed his might. At this point, Phili’s [Philisiwe Buthelezi, Mthethwa’s wife] friends were split.
“There was a war zone in every house because some were ANC and others were Cope...it was that tense.
“Nathi had a thick skin; he was not going to leave any of us outside. That wedding was the biggest event I have ever seen — ANC and Cope in one yard, and there was so much love, and we wondered why was [there] this fighting,” she said.
WATCH | Mthethwa hailed for bringing ANC and Cope together at his wedding
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Serobe applauded Buthelezi on suspending her corporate career to join Mthethwa when he was appointed to be SA’s ambassador to France. .
“We were quite intrigued how Phili, specifically being a corporate leader, decided to suspend her own profession and decided: ‘I will be the wife this time; I will suspend everything for Nathi’s career.’”
Mthethwa was born on January 23, 1967, in Clermont, a township near Durban, and died on September 30.
Reports suggest that he fell from the 22nd floor of a hotel in Paris after being reported missing by his wife.
ANC MP Malusi Gigaba described Mthethwa as “a reliable comrade and friend” who never bowed to oppression, and that his loss was a wound that cut deep.
Mthethwa died days after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated him in his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry for interfering with police processes during his tenure as police minister.
Courtesy of SABC News. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
He accused Mthethwa of using his powers to try to stop the prosecution of former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli — the “worst political interference” he came across.
Sowetan
