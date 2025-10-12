More than 500 people in Western Cape poisoned by household cleaners in six months

More than 500 people in the Western Cape were poisoned in just six months by common household cleaning products such as bleach, detergents, air fresheners and polishes.

The statistics, gleaned from the provincial Poisons Information Helpline, were released this week by the Western Cape department of health and wellness.

“With school holidays in full swing, it’s more important than ever for parents to be vigilant about hidden dangers in everyday household products,” the department said.

“Recent statistics from the Poisons Information Helpline reveal a concerning trend. Between January 1 and June 31, there were 6,142 reported poisoning cases, with 514 linked to common household items such as bleach, detergents, air fresheners and polishes.”

The main household culprits were bleach (148 cases), general cleaners such as dishwashing liquid and laundry detergent (123), air fresheners and deodorisers (54), polish for floors, cars and shoes (30), and drain cleaners (29).

“Children are particularly at risk. Of the reported household product poisonings in the first half of 2025, 243 involved children under five. Brightly packaged and scented products can entice curious young minds, increasing the risk of accidental ingestion.”

Cindy-Lee Golding, a specialist at the Tygerberg Poison Information Centre, said failure to close chemical bottles properly often led to incidents.