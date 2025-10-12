Matrics urged to keep away from social media ahead of finals

The Gauteng department of education has urged matriculants to stay away from social media ahead of the National Senior Certificate examinations, which start on October 21.
Chief director for examinations and assessment, Nadine Pote, said social media has become a major source of distraction and misinformation for matriculants, particularly in the weeks leading up to final exams.
“I think the most important thing during this time is that our Grade 12 candidates should stay off social media,” Pote said.
“We’ve seen the devastating impact it can have on young people from bullying and fake news to the spread of misinformation that affects academic performance. My advice is simple: stay clear of social media, focus on your textbooks, your study notes, and past exam papers.”
Pote cautioned learners not to fall for fake examination papers being circulated online.
“There are many unscrupulous online centres reformatting fake exam papers to look like our official 2025 national senior certificate papers and they are not. Don’t waste your time or money on these. Put your head down, study, rest well, and go into your exams prepared to do your best,” she said.
Pote confirmed that they are ready to conduct the 2025 examinations, a process endorsed by Umalusi and the national department of basic education.
She said Gauteng has appointed and trained almost 1,600 monitors and chief invigilators, as well as implemented strict security protocols to ensure the integrity of the exams.
“We have many security measures in place, including CCTV cameras, armed escorts, and security clearances for staff who handle live question papers,” she said.
The department has also appointed 13,000 markers and tested all IT systems to ensure results can be processed accurately.
Pupils will receive their results on January 13 2026, with certificates to follow within two to three months.
Before exams commence, matriculants are reminded to attend the pledge signing ceremony on Friday, 17 October, where they will commit to exam integrity and proper conduct.
“We conduct end-to-end monitoring at all sites to maintain credibility and integrity,” Pote said. “Our team is working tirelessly to ensure every aspect of the process runs smoothly so that learners receive their results on time.”
Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane says the province now has between 150,000 and 200,000 foreign national pupils enrolled across all grades, making up about 7% of the total pupil population in Gauteng.
Matrics urged to keep away from social media ahead of finals
Online activity distracts, as well as spewing false info about exams — MEC
Image: Antonio Muchave
The Gauteng department of education has urged matriculants to stay away from social media ahead of the National Senior Certificate examinations, which start on October 21.
Chief director for examinations and assessment, Nadine Pote, said social media has become a major source of distraction and misinformation for matriculants, particularly in the weeks leading up to final exams.
“I think the most important thing during this time is that our Grade 12 candidates should stay off social media,” Pote said.
“We’ve seen the devastating impact it can have on young people from bullying and fake news to the spread of misinformation that affects academic performance. My advice is simple: stay clear of social media, focus on your textbooks, your study notes, and past exam papers.”
Pote cautioned learners not to fall for fake examination papers being circulated online.
“There are many unscrupulous online centres reformatting fake exam papers to look like our official 2025 national senior certificate papers and they are not. Don’t waste your time or money on these. Put your head down, study, rest well, and go into your exams prepared to do your best,” she said.
Pote confirmed that they are ready to conduct the 2025 examinations, a process endorsed by Umalusi and the national department of basic education.
She said Gauteng has appointed and trained almost 1,600 monitors and chief invigilators, as well as implemented strict security protocols to ensure the integrity of the exams.
“We have many security measures in place, including CCTV cameras, armed escorts, and security clearances for staff who handle live question papers,” she said.
The department has also appointed 13,000 markers and tested all IT systems to ensure results can be processed accurately.
Pupils will receive their results on January 13 2026, with certificates to follow within two to three months.
Before exams commence, matriculants are reminded to attend the pledge signing ceremony on Friday, 17 October, where they will commit to exam integrity and proper conduct.
“We conduct end-to-end monitoring at all sites to maintain credibility and integrity,” Pote said. “Our team is working tirelessly to ensure every aspect of the process runs smoothly so that learners receive their results on time.”
Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane says the province now has between 150,000 and 200,000 foreign national pupils enrolled across all grades, making up about 7% of the total pupil population in Gauteng.
Chiloane explained that recent data collected by the department showed that Diepsloot has the highest concentration of foreign national learners, accounting for about 7% of total enrolments in that area.
“When we collated the data, it brought us to about 7% overall, which translates to between 150,000 and 200,000 learners out of more than 2-million in our schools. The remaining 93% are South African children,” he said.
Chiloane was speaking on Sunday as he updated the media on the grade 1 and grade 8 placements for the 2026 academic year.
He said the department has already placed about 89% of learners.
“In terms of the SMSs that we will be releasing on October 16, we are sitting at about 89% from today [Sunday]. We are working tomorrow [Monday], so we’ll be about 90%,” he explained.
Some schools have issued multiple placement offers to learners, which will automatically free up additional spaces once parents confirm their final choices.
“You’ll find that some schools will give one child three offers. Once the child accepts one of the schools, it will open up. That’s why I’m comfortable that by the end of November, we will have achieved a 100% placement rate of the complete applications,” Chiloane said.
Sowetan
VIDEO | Chiloane says about 89% of pupils have been placed in grade 1 and grade 8
Two girls die suddenly in different Gauteng schools
20 pupils injured in scholar transport crash near West Park Cemetery
WATCH | Online registration for grades 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng to open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos