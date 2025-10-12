A man was electrocuted to death in Alexandra on Sunday afternoon after allegedly attempting to steal an electrical cable during rain under a bridge on London Road.
According to the City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS), the Specialised Rescue Team responded to the scene at 13.38pm following reports of an incident involving electrical infrastructure.
It is believed the man was trying to remove a live cable during rainy conditions when he suffered a fatal electric shock.
EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha confirmed that the man was declared dead at the scene. His body has since been handed over to the SAPS for further investigation, Phasha said.
"The city of Johannesburg urges residents to refrain from engaging in dangerous activities such as tampering with electrical installations. Such actions are extremely hazardous and can result in severe injury or death.
Man shocked to death in Alex as he tries to steal electric cable
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Phasha urged residents to refrain from engaging in dangerous and illegal activities such as tampering with or stealing electrical cables, emphasising that such actions not only endanger lives but also disrupt essential services and pose significant risks to surrounding communities.
“Tampering with electrical infrastructure is extremely hazardous and can lead to severe injury or death,” Phasha warned, urging community members to report any suspicious activities to authorities rather than attempting to intervene themselves.
This incident serves as a grim reminder of the deadly risks associated with cable theft, a recurring problem that continues to threaten lives and compromise service delivery across Johannesburg.
Sowetan
