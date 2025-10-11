What is happening at Fort Hare is criminal: higher education minister Manamela

Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela has condemned the violent student protests at Fort Hare University and demanded they stop immediately.

“What has happened at Fort Hare is not protest — it is criminal. It destroys opportunity, erodes confidence, and undermines the dreams of thousands of young people who look to education as their only chance for a better life.”

Manamela was briefing the media on Saturday to discuss the violent turn of events at the university.

Fort Hare, one of South Africa’s most historic higher education institutions, had to suspend its academic programme this week owing to the violence.

University management was caught off guard when students set six of the institution’s buildings alight. Some of them housed crucial artefacts and documents, including exam question papers and as-yet unfinalised research.

Students are angry about how Fort Hare’s management is governing the seat of learning after it announced the appointment of an interim student representative council (SRC) and made changes to the university constitution, which governs all students enrolled at the institution.

There has also been dissatisfaction with the university’s vice-chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu. He has been accused of failing students, who have called for him to resign.

Manamela said the government was working closely with the police, the Eastern Cape government and the university’s security service to ensure calm is restored.