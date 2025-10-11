Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at Nathi Mthethwa’s funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of the late South African ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa on Sunday.

Mthethwa will be honoured with a special official funeral category 2 at KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal.

The special funeral declared by Ramaphosa will entail ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service.

Mthethwa served as South Africa’s head of mission in Paris before his death in the French capital on September 30 at the age of 58.

