Kidnap victim rescued, four suspects found with blue lights, gun and T-shirts with SAPS emblem

By Rethabile Radebe - 11 October 2025 - 15:16
The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and impersonating a police officer.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Police in Tshwane on Saturday arrested four suspects for allegedly kidnapping a man.

According to police, a suspicious-looking vehicle was stopped on the R80 highway in Rosslyn.

A man whose hands were tied and face was covered was found in the car. Police said they also found blue lights.

“The vehicle was stopped and inside there was a man who was handcuffed with his face covered. On interviewing the man, it was established that he was kidnapped at Wonderboompoort where he was stopped with blue lights and a siren.”

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle, scores of live rounds of ammunition, dashboard blue lights, cable ties, a vehicle siren and T-shirts with a police emblem.

Four suspects were arrested and are facing charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and impersonating police officers.

They will appear before the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police are investigating whether the suspects are also linked to other crimes.

