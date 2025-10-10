“The private vehicle, a Suzuki or Avanza, reportedly fled the scene carrying multiple boxes of suspected illicit cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mdhluli.
WATCH | Limpopo cops nabbed in Mpumalanga for robbing Ethiopian nationals of R950k and R1.5m illegal cigarettes
Image: Supplied
Limpopo police officers armed with state-issued firearms were arrested in Mpumalanga after allegedly robbing Ethiopian nationals of R950,000 and illicit cigarettes worth R1.5m.
They were arrested along with a 29-year-old civilian.
Spokesperson for Mpumalanga police Brig Donald Mdhluli said the allegations are that the victims, who are Ethiopian nationals, were asleep when they were attacked by a group of armed suspects on Friday night in Lydenburg.
“The suspects were reportedly using three vehicles: a grey double-cab Toyota bakkie with Limpopo registration number plates, a private vehicle and a marked SAPS VW Golf GTI, confirmed to belong to the Polokwane Flying Squad.
“The private vehicle, a Suzuki or Avanza, reportedly fled the scene carrying multiple boxes of suspected illicit cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mdhluli.
He said they arrested three male SAPS members and one female member, all attached to various Limpopo SAPS units, as well as the civilian, then seized the vehicle too.
“Further investigation at the scene led to the seizure of boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of about R1.5m and R950,000 in cash found at the scene. Police also discovered that the registration plates on the seized vehicles had been tampered with using black sellotape, presumably to conceal their identities. There was also ammunition seized at the scene.
“Two of the arrested police officers were found in possession of their official service firearms, which have since been confiscated,” Mdhluli said.
The five were expected to appear at the Mashishing magistrate’s court on Monday for house robbery charges.
Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds, Mdhluli said.
The matter has been handed to the Hawks for investigations.
The acting provincial police commissioner, Maj Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, said the SAPS was committed to rooting out criminal elements, regardless of their rank or affiliation.
“No one is above the law. We will not tolerate any form of criminality within our ranks. The swift arrest of these individuals demonstrates our zero-tolerance approach to corruption and criminal behaviour,” he said.
Sowetan
