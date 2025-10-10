News

Two passengers fatally shot inside bus on N1 en route to Zimbabwe

10 October 2025 - 10:10
Image: 123RF/atlasfoto

Police have launched a manhunt for armed suspects after two passengers were robbed and fatally shot inside a bus on the N1 about 8km before the Nyl Plaza toll gate.

Police have opened cases of murder and armed robbery.

According to police reports, the complainant, a 42-year-old bus driver from Zimbabwe, had departed from Randfontein on Wednesday night, driving a 60-seater bus with 54 passengers on board.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the driver picked up passengers at points including Midrand and Pretoria en route to Zimbabwe.

“It is alleged two male passengers seated at the back of the bus produced firearms and pointed them at passengers,” he said.

Ledwaba said a 30-year-old passenger, whose identity is not yet known, attempted to disarm one suspect, and several others also tried to intervene.

During the struggle the suspects fired several shots, fatally wounding the man and a 25-year-old female.

“The suspects then robbed passengers of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones.

“Reports indicate a vehicle had been following the bus and stopped behind it after the shooting. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle,” Ledwaba said.

The suspects are at large and police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

