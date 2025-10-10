News

Tornado sighting near Rand Airport: weather service investigating

By Staff reporter - 10 October 2025 - 09:45
A possible tornado was spotted during Thursday's thunderstorm in Gauteng.
During thunderstorms over Gauteng on Thursday afternoon “a short-lived tornado” was observed around Germiston.

“Videos shared online support the sighting,” the South African Weather Service (Saws) said.

“Saws teams will conduct an on-site damage assessment to determine its intensity.”

Severe weather warning for most parts of the country

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 to level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms expected to affect large parts of ...
News
1 week ago

Warning of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for KZN

The South African Weather Service issued a level 1 warning of hail, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Winter lightning strikes increasing because of climate change, not witchcraft – scientist

Lightning strikes that happen outside the rainy season and kill people should not be associated with myths about witchcraft and while some people ...
News
1 month ago

