Tornado sighting near Rand Airport: weather service investigating
During thunderstorms over Gauteng on Thursday afternoon “a short-lived tornado” was observed around Germiston.
@SAWeatherServic Spotted the beginnings of a #tornado over Germiston a few minutes ago. @ortambo_int keep them airborne ✈️ safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UyidrgD4AI— Hardy Krüger (@H_Kruger) October 9, 2025
“Videos shared online support the sighting,” the South African Weather Service (Saws) said.
“Saws teams will conduct an on-site damage assessment to determine its intensity.”