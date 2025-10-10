Schools urged to help youth access help for their mental health

Schools are the first and sometimes only place where young people can get the help they need and can play an important role in helping teenagers with their mental health.

Elzanné Hlekani, director of campus wellness at Centennial Schools, said the youth are facing a deepening mental health crisis. She cited a 2023 Unicef poll that found 60% of South African youth said they needed mental health support, but only two-thirds managed to seek help. Most who didn’t said they didn’t know where to turn.

A 2024 Sapien Lab Mental State of the World Report revealed one-third of South Africans suffer from a mental health condition but most do not seek help. Teen mental health issues are escalating, the report said, fuelled by economic hardship, social instability and lack of access to services.

Hlekani said this is why schools need to be part of the solution.

“Schools are a microcosm of society,” she said. “They are where children learn, fail and grow. When we support their mental health, we give them the foundation to do well not only in school, but also in life.”

Hlekani said on World Mental Health Day, marked annually on October 10, it’s important to remember access means having professionals available and is about awareness, safety and trust.