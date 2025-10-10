LISTEN | Quotes from Sibiya’s fiery impromptu briefing outside his home

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has accused SAPS leaders of betrayal and warned that his life is at risk.

Speaking outside his Centurion home on Thursday, Sibiya gave an impromptu briefing after police raided his residence and seized electronic devices.

On the threat to his life

“If they are coming to arrest me, they must not come at 3am so that someone can shoot and kill me and say, ‘he was reaching for a gun, so we took him down’. Let it be done in a fair way,” Sibiya said.

He added that the danger comes not only from external sources but from within the police service itself. He claims he received a counterintelligence warning that described the risk as “very high.”

On betrayal within SAPS

“My colleagues betrayed me, including him [Masemola]. The last time I saw him, we were fine,” Sibiya said, referring to national commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola.

He also accused KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of wanting vengeance against him, saying the conflict has reached a point where he no longer feels protected by his own institution.

“I can see the anger in General Mkhwanazi. Even when he speaks, every five seconds he’ll go back to talking about me.”

On family and personal toll

“My mother is very sick and the kids are traumatised. Somebody’s mother is sleeping well wherever they are. Why can’t I be dealt with decently like a colleague, like a senior member of the police service until I’m found guilty?”