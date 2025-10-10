Molefe is facing five counts of murder, including that of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards, who were sprayed with bullets in Woodmead in 2022.
Sowetan
Katiso 'KT' Molefe freed on R400k bail after winning appeal
Image: Gallo Images/News24/Rosetta Msimango
Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of DJ Sumbody, has been released on a R400,000 bail after appealing his bail refusal at the high court.
This was after judge Brad Wanless overturned a judgment by the Alexandra magistrate's court, which he had denied him bail, saying he failed to prove exceptional circumstances that warrant his release.
After the judgment, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane said the high court outcome was disappointing and they will study the judgment.
“We were not expecting such an outcome; however, as the NPA we take it on the chin, and we move forward in terms of studying the judgment,” she said, adding that they presented enough evidence to show the seriousness of the allegations against Molefe and why he should not be released on bail.
She also said Molefe is a flight risk and also a danger to society.
According to Mjonondwane, as the matter was still at the bail process, the burden was on Molefe to prove why he needed to be released on bail.
Molefe is facing five counts of murder, including that of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards, who were sprayed with bullets in Woodmead in 2022.
He has also been linked to the murder of DJ Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, who died in a hail of bullets outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022.
Molefe’s lawyer, Michael Hellens SC, had argued that the claim that his client was in a syndicate was unfounded; however, the state argued otherwise.
“The reason the state used the term ‘syndicate’ and [why it] was also used by the magistrate is that we’re sitting here with three cases and five deceased people that were all killed with the same similar pattern by the same gunmen, and what we allege is [that it is] the same person that ordered [the killings],” the prosecutor said.
“Now, it doesn’t take much of an academic argument to say that this must be a syndicate, an organised crime syndicate, committing murder of this nature, of contract killers.” Hellens said the state’s case was speculative and did not prove that Molefe was directly involved in the killings.
Sowetan
