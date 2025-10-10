News

Katiso 'KT' Molefe freed on R400k bail after winning appeal

10 October 2025 - 15:45
Katiso “KT” Molefe.
Katiso “KT” Molefe.
Image: Gallo Images/News24/Rosetta Msimango

Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of DJ Sumbody, has been released on a R400,000 bail after appealing his bail refusal at the high court.

This was after judge Brad Wanless overturned a judgment by the Alexandra magistrate's court, which he had denied him bail, saying he failed to prove exceptional circumstances that warrant his release.

After the judgment, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane said the high court outcome was disappointing and they will study the judgment.

“We were not expecting such an outcome; however, as the NPA we take it on the chin, and we move forward in terms of studying the judgment,” she said, adding that they presented enough evidence to show the seriousness of the allegations against Molefe and why he should not be released on bail.

She also said Molefe is a flight risk and also a danger to society.

According to Mjonondwane, as the matter was still at the bail process, the burden was on Molefe to prove why he needed to be released on bail.

We were not expecting such an outcome; however, as the NPA we take it on the chin, and we move forward in terms of studying the judgment
Phindi Mjonondwane. NPA

Molefe is facing five counts of murder, including that of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards, who were sprayed with bullets in Woodmead in 2022.

He has also been linked to the murder of DJ Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, who died in a hail of bullets outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022.

Molefe’s lawyer, Michael Hellens SC, had argued that the claim that his client was in a syndicate was unfounded; however, the state argued otherwise. 

“The reason the state used the term ‘syndicate’ and [why it] was also used by the magistrate is that we’re sitting here with three cases and five deceased people that were all killed with the same similar pattern by the same gunmen, and what we allege is [that it is] the same person that ordered [the killings],” the prosecutor said.

“Now, it doesn’t take much of an academic argument to say that this must be a syndicate, an organised crime syndicate, committing murder of this nature, of contract killers.” Hellens said the state’s case was speculative and did not prove that Molefe was directly involved in the killings.

Sowetan

DJ Sumbody murder accused goes to high court to appeal bail denial

A man believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of DJ Sumbody is going to the high court on Thursday to appeal the decision made by the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | NPA tells court why ‘KT’ Molefe should not get bail

“Circumstances have changed from facing one count of murder – he [Katiso “KT” Molefe] now faces five counts of murder.”This was the argument by the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Former MMC Kenny Kunene's transport post won't necessarily be filled by a PA member – Morero

Joburg mayor Dada Morero says the vacant MMC for transport position does not belong to any party.
News
1 month ago

DJ Sumbody investigators were threatened, followed

Two detectives probing DJ Sumbody's murder and other high-profile killings were followed from court sessions in Vereeniging, Vaal, and received ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life