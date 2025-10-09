WATCH | Police confiscate three cellphones from suspended deputy commissioner Sibiya

Sibiya said the police were professional in the manner that they conducted the operation.
Suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has confirmed that police confiscated three of his cellphones during a search and seizure operation conducted by members of the “KZN police” at his Centurion home on Thursday.
Speaking to the media outside his house, Sibiya said his children and sickly mother were put in one room while police conducted the operation.
“What they are after [was] gadgets, and I gave them what they needed; three cellphones,” he said.
Sibiya said the police were professional in the manner that they conducted the operation.
“They were co-operating; they are still respecting me and everything. When you co-operate, they are not out to fight you,” he said.
Sibiya said that the confiscation of his cellphones will affect his preparation to testify at parliament's ad hoc committee that is investigating corruption in the police service as well as the Madlanga commission of inquiry.
His lawyer, Ian Levitt, said he would check on the legality of the search and seizure operation
This is a developing story.
