WATCH | Chief of staff to police minister Senzo Mchunu holds media briefing
For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
The chief of staff to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is holding a media briefing on the latest developments on allegations made against him by Kwa-Zulu Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
In early July, Mkhwanazi held an explosive press conference where he implicated Mchunu, alleging that he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team in KZN.
Sowetan