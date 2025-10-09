News

WATCH | Chief of staff to police minister Senzo Mchunu holds media briefing

By SOWETAN - 09 October 2025 - 15:30

For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

The chief of staff to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is holding a media briefing on the latest developments on allegations made against him by Kwa-Zulu Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. 

In early July, Mkhwanazi held an explosive press conference where he implicated Mchunu, alleging that he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team in KZN. 

Sowetan

I believe Mchunu is no author of the letter to dismantle task team — Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he does not believe that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu authored ...
News
1 day ago

Senzo Mchunu unfazed by Madlanga commission revelations: ‘I will present my side’

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is unfazed by revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry implicating him in alleged political ...
News
4 days ago

Mchunu to appear before ANC integrity commission

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and other party members accused of wrongdoing will appear before the ...
News
6 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life