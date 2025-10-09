Three Lamborghinis seized from Maumela, including R5m Urus SUV
Three Lamborghinis have been seized from the home of “tender don” Hangwani Morgan Maumela, including a Urus SUV valued at nearly R5m.
The vehicles look brand new. our sister publication TimesLIVE has learned that the SUV has less than 500km on the clock.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently presented an interim report on its investigation into alleged tender fraud at the Tembisa Hospital.
It said it learned that three syndicates were responsible for the looting of more than R2bn through fraud and corruption, one of which was linked to companies associated with Maumela.
An aerial view of the Sandhurst mansion raided by the SIU on Thursday. (SIU/Supplied/Maumela house)The Urus is one of three Lamborghini vehicles to be seized by the SIU. (Thapelo Morebudi)The compound has its own car wash, a fully equipped gym and home salon and a lift. (SIU/Supplied)
On Thursday, SIU spokesperson Ngwako Motsieng said: “This operation is part of implementing the SIU’s investigation outcomes and consequence management.
“We will communicate further once the legal processes have been finalised.”
TimesLIVE