There are people somewhere in a little corner planning to oust me - Masemola
Police boss says while he was appointed by the president, there may be criminal cartels that will go into a “little corner [and] connive” to concoct a case against him.
Image: Antonio Muchave
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says while he would like to finish his term in office, he’s fully aware that outside influence might want to see him go.
“I would want to finish the term, but sometimes it is not determined by the individual. It is determined somewhere in the little corner and cooked there, and they fight tooth and nail to make you go,” he said on Thursday.
Masemola was testifying before parliament's ad hoc committee into allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
During his testimony on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said he had evidence showing that junior officers were communicating with members of the executive about how to “manage” the national commissioner.
“You will have a Gen Shadrack Sibiya [deputy commissioner] sending a WhatsApp message to the deputy minister. I don't know which deputy minister it is, and I am still investigating that part, but he [Sibiya] will send that message and tell the deputy minister and make suggestions that 'deputy minister you must hold the national commissioner accountable'.”
Masemola said that while he was appointed by the president, there may be criminal cartels that will go into a “little corner [and] connive” by concocting a case against him.
“Whether there is case or no case the fact is you have been removed. That is the reality of the situation. President appoints, you do the work but there will be outside parallel structures that would want to take charge of the national commissioner,” he said.
“You are fighting crime but you are also distracted on the same time. There are many plans concocted on how can we get rid of him. There are ulterior motives and if they can't get what they want they will always keep planning.”
