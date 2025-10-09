News

There are people somewhere in a little corner planning to oust me - Masemola

Police boss says while he was appointed by the president, there may be criminal cartels that will go into a “little corner [and] connive” to concoct a case against him.

09 October 2025 - 14:30
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Commissioner of Police Gen Fannie Masemola
Commissioner of Police Gen Fannie Masemola
Image: Antonio Muchave

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says while he would like to finish his term in office, he’s fully aware that outside influence might want to see him go.

“I would want to finish the term, but sometimes it is not determined by the individual. It is determined somewhere in the little corner and cooked there, and they fight tooth and nail to make you go,” he said on Thursday.

Masemola was testifying before parliament's ad hoc committee into allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. 

During his testimony on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said he had evidence showing that junior officers were communicating with members of the executive about how to “manage” the national commissioner.

I would want to finish the term, but sometimes it is not determined by the individual. It is determined somewhere in the little corner and cooked there, and they fight tooth and nail to make you go
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola

“You will have a Gen Shadrack Sibiya [deputy commissioner] sending a WhatsApp message to the deputy minister. I don't know which deputy minister it is, and I am still investigating that part, but he [Sibiya] will send that message and tell the deputy minister and make suggestions that 'deputy minister you must hold the national commissioner accountable'.”

Masemola said that while he was appointed by the president, there may be criminal cartels that will go into a “little corner [and] connive” by concocting a case against him.

“Whether there is case or no case the fact is you have been removed. That is the reality of the situation. President appoints, you do the work but there will be outside parallel structures that would want to take charge of the national commissioner,” he said. 

“You are fighting crime but you are also distracted on the same time. There are many plans concocted on how can we get rid of him. There are ulterior motives and if they can't get what they want they will always keep planning.”

Sowetan

WATCH | Masemola condemns assault on female officer, vows zero tolerance for attacks on SAPS members

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has warned those he describe as unruly community members that the SAPS will not tolerate attacks on ...
News
2 days ago

Khumalo ‘in good spirits’ after falling ill at Madlanga commission

Police head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is receiving the best medical treatment after he fell ill before he could resume with his ...
News
1 week ago

There was no need for political probes’ disbandment: KZN prosecutions boss

National Prosecuting Authority director of public prosecutions for KwaZulu-Natal Elaine Harrison has criticised suspended police minister Senzo ...
News
1 week ago

Drug syndicate probe implicates high-ranking officials, says Mkhwanazi

As the Madlanga commission of inquiry continues its proceedings on Monday with police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life