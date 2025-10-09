According to Makgato, a truck regularly dumped dairy products at a farm, which people later fetched. It has not yet been established whether it dumped them at Olivier’s farm or just nearby.
Teary son of woman whose body was fed to pigs relives trauma
Image: THANDO HLOPHE
The 22-year-old son of the woman killed while scavenging for food on a Limpopo farm says he had waited outside the property when police went to look for her, and they returned to tell him his mother was dead and lying in a pigsty.
An emotional Ranti Makgato testified that he had given police photos of his mother, Maria Makgato, when he reported her missing after she failed to return home on the day she went to the pig farm.
“They confirmed to me that the body of my mother is inside, and she is dead,” he testified at the Polokwane high court yesterday.
In August last year, Makgato, Lucadia Ndlovu and her husband Mabuto Ndlovu went to the farm to scavenge for food when pig farmer Zachariah Johannes Olivier, 60, and his employees, William Musora, 50, and Rudolph de Wet allegedly killed them and fed them to pigs.
Olivier and Musora have pleaded not guilty to a myriad charges that include murder and attempted murder, while De Wet has turned state witness.
According to Makgato, a truck regularly dumped dairy products at a farm, which people later fetched. It has not yet been established whether it dumped them at Olivier’s farm or just nearby.
Makgato told the court he last saw his mother when she left the house at about 2pm on the Saturday that she was killed. When he returned at about 5pm, he was told that she had gone to Kaalfontein farm to get dumped dairy products for the family.
He said when she was still not back the following day, he called a woman called Sylvia to ask her where his mother was, as they usually went to the Kaalfontein farm together. Makgato said Sylvia told him that she was supposed to have gone with his mother but didn’t as she did not have time.
“She [Sylvia] said she had later gone by herself but heard gunshots when she arrived at the farm and fled. She said she later heard that someone had been shot and another one taken to hospital.”
Makgato said he later reported his mother missing at the Sebayeng police station. The following day police took him to the farm where his mother was said to have gone and took her picture with them.
“Upon arrival, the police went in, and they told me to remain inside the police van outside the farm. At a later stage, the police came back with a white man, whom I established was Rudolph de Wet. They told me, ‘The person whom you showed us the picture of is indeed inside the farm and is certified dead'.”
Lehumo Alice Mothiba testified that she had received a call from a person named Ncube, who explained what had transpired at the farm and asked for her assistance. With her husband in tow, she went to meet him along the R81 road.
Mothiba said Ncube told them he was injured and had left behind his wife, who was also injured and unable to walk, along with another woman. Mothiba said Ncube appeared to have been beaten up.
She and her husband called the police.
Mothiba said paramedics told them that Ncube should be taken to hospital. She said it was at that point that she realised there was something that looked like intestines hanging outside Ncube’s body.
Local chief Sebatana Bopape, who attended the court case, said that a year later the community was still shocked at the incident. “As a community, we continue to work together with the family and hope justice will prevail in the matter,” he said.
