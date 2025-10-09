Sinkhole alert for motorists on busy route near Hillfox centre in Roodepoort

A developing sinkhole has been detected along Hendrik Potgieter Drive in Roodepoort on the West Rand, prompting a partial closure of the section and an advisory to motorists to exercise caution.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport said the affected section is on the shoulder of Hendrik Potgieter Drive (M47), adjacent to Hillfox Value Centre, between Albert Street and Rhinoceros Road, in the southbound direction towards Johannesburg.

Geotechnical experts have been engaged to assess the extent of the sinkhole and determine the appropriate rehabilitation and safety interventions.

“Investigations are under way, and remedial work will commence as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so,” the department said.

As a precautionary measure, temporary traffic accommodation plans have been implemented in the affected section.

While both lanes remain open to traffic, a partial closure and visible warning signage have been introduced to ensure road user safety.

“Motorists are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution when approaching or passing through the area.”

TimesLIVE