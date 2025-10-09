News

Sinkhole alert for motorists on busy route near Hillfox centre in Roodepoort

By Staff Reporter - 09 October 2025 - 10:00
The large sinkhole blamed on illegal mining in Roodepoort led to the closure of one lane of the road. A developing sinkhole has led to a partial closure of a section of the road near Hillfox centre, pending evaluations and remedial work.
The large sinkhole blamed on illegal mining in Roodepoort led to the closure of one lane of the road. A developing sinkhole has led to a partial closure of a section of the road near Hillfox centre, pending evaluations and remedial work.
Image: Twitter/Screenshot

A developing sinkhole has been detected along Hendrik Potgieter Drive in Roodepoort on the West Rand, prompting a partial closure of the section and an advisory to motorists to exercise caution.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport said the affected section is on the shoulder of Hendrik Potgieter Drive (M47), adjacent to Hillfox Value Centre, between Albert Street and Rhinoceros Road, in the southbound direction towards Johannesburg.

Geotechnical experts have been engaged to assess the extent of the sinkhole and determine the appropriate rehabilitation and safety interventions.

“Investigations are under way, and remedial work will commence as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so,” the department said.

As a precautionary measure, temporary traffic accommodation plans have been implemented in the affected section.

While both lanes remain open to traffic, a partial closure and visible warning signage have been introduced to ensure road user safety.

“Motorists are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution when approaching or passing through the area.”

TimesLIVE

Families displaced since 2022 sinkhole still squatting as metro fires contractor

Municipality promises to acquire new contractors to rebuild the homes within three months
News
2 months ago

'Declare us a disaster area': about 30 households affected by sinkhole in Centurion

A newly formed sinkhole at the intersection of Burger Avenue and Langebrink Road in Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, has cut off about 30 households from ...
News
5 months ago

Repairs on Golden Highway sinkhole to begin at end of January

Plans are under way to repair the sinkhole on the Golden Highway between Eldorado Park and Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, at the end of January.
News
1 year ago

Residents, govt hit brick wall over growing sinkhole on busy road

A growing sinkhole on a key provincial road connecting Gauteng and the North West has sparked frustration among residents and local businesses who ...
News
4 months ago

Councillor raises concern over growing sinkhole that's caused 10 accidents

A growing sinkhole on the R563 in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand has become a serious danger for motorists, with Ward 39 councillor Gwen Blitz ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life