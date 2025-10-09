On Thursday, Psira said other steps against their members would include appointing an independent forensic firm to conduct a full investigation into the registration of the implicated company and individuals.
Psira suspends eight officials over registration of 'Cat' Matlala’s security company
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The private security regulator has placed eight staff members on precautionary suspension following findings of serious irregularities in the registration processes of tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Cat Protection and Security.
Bonang Kleinbooi, spokesperson for Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), said a preliminary investigation revealed improper conduct, procedural lapses, and systemic weaknesses in internal control mechanisms, including failures in document verification, oversight and ethical compliance.
Kleinbooi said in light of these findings, Psira has initiated several operational measures. These include a legal review of the registrations of Cat Protection and Security and its director, Matlala.
Matlala is currently in custody for the attempted murder of former Muvhango actress and girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, who reportedly fled the country in fear for her life following the attack. At the time, Thobejane was travelling with a friend when their car was sprayed with bullets.
Police later said an AK-47 and two pistols that were allegedly found in the possession of Michael Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela in April 2024 have since been linked to at least 18 crime scenes, including the murder of musician and nightclub owner Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards.
During the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system, it was revealed that Matlala is a member of a drug cartel called the “Big Five”.
On Thursday, Psira said other steps against their members would include appointing an independent forensic firm to conduct a full investigation into the registration of the implicated company and individuals.
In addition, a central verification unit will be established to oversee all training records, qualifications and criminal background checks before any approval.
There would be an immediate commissioning of a special investigation and inquiry team comprising profiling, vetting, auditing, forensic, legal and governance specialists.
Kleinbooi said the team will focus on registered individuals with pending criminal cases, with the aim of reviewing their registrations in terms of section 26(4) of the Psira Act.
They will also focus on the development of an integrated registration management system which will link Psira, the police and the departments of justice, home affairs and correctional services for real-time verification of applicants information.
There will also be an immediate legal review of all approved registrations of individuals with criminal records, Kleinbooi said.
"[There will also be] strengthening of the Whistle-blower and Anti-Fraud Framework, encouraging internal and external reporting of corruption, fraud and irregularities and review of the Code of Conduct for Staff Members, aligning disciplinary consequences to acts of omission, negligence, or collusion in breach of the Psira Act."
Psira CEO Manabela Chauke said the authority remained committed to transparency, accountability, and the restoration of public trust.
Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia supported the suspension of eight Psira officials, saying such conduct undermined the authority statutory mandate to ensure that only fit and proper persons were permitted to operate in the private security industry.
"The private security industry plays a vital role in public safety and national security. Any lapse in integrity within its regulation endangers the trust of the people and the credibility of the state. The steps we are taking will ensure that Psira operates with integrity, transparency and professionalism," said Cachalia.
