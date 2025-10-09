News

Man wanted for murder of IFP MP shot dead after threatening cops with a 'fake gun'

By Botho Molosankwe - 09 October 2025 - 18:03
Zamani Ngila Ximba
Zamani Ngila Ximba
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have gunned down the man who was wanted for the murder of an IFP chief-whip after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at them.

Zamani Ngila Ximba had been on the run since May 31 when Khethamabala Sithole was shot dead at a hostel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. 

Spokesperson for the Gauteng police, Col Mavela Masondo, said Ximba was shot on Thursday morning after officers got information he was hiding in Duduza, Nigel. "As police entered the house, Ximba pointed a firearm at the police and the police shot at him. Upon retrieving the firearm from Ximba, it was discovered [it] was a replica firearm," he said.

As police entered the house, Ximba pointed a firearm at the police and the police shot at him. Upon retrieving the firearm from Ximba, it was discovered [it] was a replica firearm.
Col Mavela Masondo

Following the shooting of Sithole and two other people who survived, Masondo said the provincial serious and violent crimes investigations worked closely with crime intelligence to trace the suspects. "Bhekukuhle Sithole, 36, and Mkhululi Sithole, 33, were arrested within a few days and charged with murder and attempted murder. They are still in custody and their next court appearance is on November 20," he said.

"Ximba, who was identified as the third suspect was issued with a warrant of arrest. He had been on run until the police discovered his hiding place in Duduza."

Masondo said the independent police investigative directorate was informed about the incident.

SowetanLIVE

IFP welcomes arrest of two suspect after MP's murder

The IFP has welcomed the arrest of two suspects linked to the murder of its MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was shot dead at Buyafuthi Hostel ...
News
4 months ago

Two suspects linked to IFP's Sithole murder arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole who was ambushed in an apparent hit in Katlehong, ...
News
4 months ago

Cops offer R60K reward for main suspect in the murder of Khethamabala Sithole

Gauteng police have issued a R60,000 reward to anyone who can help find a man believed to have ordered a hit on IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole last ...
News
3 months ago

'I played dead after I was shot in the head'

IFP Gauteng secretary Alco Ngobese has told how he played dead after he was shot in the head by assailants who pumped 12 bullets into party MP ...
News
4 months ago

IFP welcomes arrest of two suspect after MP's murder

The IFP has welcomed the arrest of two suspects linked to the murder of its MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was shot dead at Buyafuthi Hostel ...
News
4 months ago

Two suspects linked to IFP's Sithole murder arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole who was ambushed in an apparent hit in Katlehong, ...
News
4 months ago

Cops offer R60K reward for main suspect in the murder of Khethamabala Sithole

Gauteng police have issued a R60,000 reward to anyone who can help find a man believed to have ordered a hit on IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole last ...
News
3 months ago

'I played dead after I was shot in the head'

IFP Gauteng secretary Alco Ngobese has told how he played dead after he was shot in the head by assailants who pumped 12 bullets into party MP ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life