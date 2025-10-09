Gauteng is facing a worsening geological crisis, with more than 5,000 active sinkholes recorded across the province.
The situation has been described as dire and critical by the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Jacob Mamabolo, who blamed poor co-ordination between the three spheres of the government for the slow response.
Speaking during a provincial round-table on sinkholes and dolomite management on Thursday, Mamabolo said that fragmented government efforts have allowed sinkholes to remain unattended for years.
“Many of these sinkholes have existed for a long time without rehabilitation. The biggest problem is co-ordination between municipalities, the province, and national government,” he said.
He explained that disaster classification and funding requests often fail because processes are not followed correctly.
“If the province acts alone without municipalities, or municipalities act without the province, national approval becomes impossible. Only through proper co-ordination can we access the necessary funding,” Mamabolo said.
He added that the successful classification of Gauteng’s sinkhole problem on August 4 was achieved through better co-operation between Merafong and the provincial government.
Deputy minister of Cogta, Namane Masemola, echoed Mamabolo’s concerns, warning that the scale of the problem is scary.
He revealed that more than 3,000 sinkholes have been identified in the Western District, 1,463 in the Far West Rand, 63 in Tshwane, 441 in Ekurhuleni, and 20 in Johannesburg.
Mamabolo blames poor co-ordination for Gauteng's sinkhole crisis
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“Almost every area in Gauteng faces potential geological risks. This requires urgent and united intervention to protect lives and infrastructure,” he said.
Masemola confirmed that the National Disaster Management Centre has officially classified the sinkhole crisis as a national issue, enabling joint planning and funding across government levels. He called for “decisive leadership” and co-operation between government, engineers, and communities to develop long-term prevention and rehabilitation strategies.
South African Local Government Association (Salga) representative Dr Joe Mojapelo stressed that prevention must take priority.
“Dealing with sinkholes is a nightmare. Water is the enemy of dolomite, so proactive monitoring and maintenance should be our main focus,” he said.
In Tshwane, deputy director Ashika Sudu reported 59 sinkhole incidents, with a R15m annual rehabilitation budget that cannot even cover one large site. She said the city will focus on smaller sinkholes while continuing geological assessments.
“Political, administrative and community-based leadership is what is required now. Working together, we can prevent disasters before they happen,” said Masemola.
Sowetan
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
