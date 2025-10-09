In a subsequent meeting of the board of commissioners, Mkhwanazi said legal services came up with a presentation that supported his argument that Amapanyaza were illegal and should not be allowed. But at the time, the wardens had already been trained and were said to be a provincial law enforcement body.
Lesufi's Amapanyaza wardens are illegal, Mkhwanazi tells ad hoc committee
Image: Antonio Muchave
The formation of the Gauteng crime prevention wardens, commonly known as Amapanyaza, two years ago, was illegal and should never have happened.
This is according to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who told an ad hoc committee in parliament on Wednesday that he had previously raised the illegality of the unit during one of the meetings of the police board of commissioners.
Thousands of men and women were hired through Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Nasi Ispani mass recruitment programme in 2023 to fight crime in the province.
Mkhwanazi said that while Lesufi had good intentions, Amapanyaza should not, by law, exist.
“I raised that in the [police] BOC [board of commissioners] and I said this is illegal. It is against the law; the premier must be advised. He’s got good intentions, but it cannot be done.
“The law doesn’t allow it. The very same senior managers in the police said, ‘No just leave the premier alone. We like his proposal’,” he said.
In a subsequent meeting of the board of commissioners, Mkhwanazi said legal services came up with a presentation that supported his argument that Amapanyaza were illegal and should not be allowed. But at the time, the wardens had already been trained and were said to be a provincial law enforcement body.
“My argument in the BOC and support from legal services was not taken seriously at the [meeting], so they continued with the training, but because legal services had already taken note of it, they went to the minister [Bheki Cele at the time] and said he cannot sign this off, it is against the law.
“Obviously, the premier of Gauteng was not very pleased when minister Cele didn’t want to sign, and as a result, to date that unit...could not be incorporated into the Police Act.
“They are still there in Gauteng. I am not sure whether they are enforcing the law or what they are doing, but legally they are not supposed to be there.”
In June 2023, the Gauteng government asked the minister of justice and correctional services to designate the wardens as peace officers, as outlined in section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
The Justice ministry said, after conducting a thorough analysis of the applicable legal frameworks, it was determined that for the wardens to exercise peace officer powers, they must assume the same legal status as Gauteng traffic officers. Provincial traffic officers carry out their duties within the ambit of their peace officer designation, supported by the necessary legal framework.
Amapanyaza are not allowed to carry guns to protect themselves, and experts have previously said it would be a bad idea to arm them, as there would be a need for a good administrative system to manage and monitor access to their guns. In September last year, some wardens dressed in full uniform were beaten by community members in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni.
Mkhwanazi compared patrollers in Cape Town to Amapanyaza, saying they were allowed by law to operate at the municipal level only.
“You cannot, as a province, compare yourself with what is happening at a municipality. I think there was a competition with what was happening in the City of Cape Town, which by law can have such a law enforcement structure. The Police Act provides for it. At provincial government [level] it is not provided for; the legislation does not allow it.
“It is a good initiative that was started in Gauteng, but unfortunately, it was not aligned with the law.”
Lesufi’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told Sowetan the wardens were not operating illegally.
“The wardens continue to do their work, and their role is absolutely critical and appreciated by communities where they patrol. The wardens have been recognised as peace officers while the legal framework governing their existence is being amended. The department of justice and constitutional development is working on the matter.”
In 2023, Lesufi launched an attack on Cele, accusing him of declining to recognise the wardens. Cele responded, saying his department was not responsible for recognising them.
Shortly after that, the provincial government announced the Amapanyaza would assume the same role and powers as ordinary traffic officials.
Justice ministry spokesperson Terrence Manase said the ministry was analysing the relevant Acts to ensure legal certainty for the wardens and their proper alignment with the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s role, which includes setting training standards.
