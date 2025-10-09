News

King Misuzulu summons leaders to smoke the peace pipe

By LWAZI HLANGU - 09 October 2025 - 14:30
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the coronation of the monarch. The king's appointment was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal recently.
Image: Supplied

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has summoned Zulu leaders to smoke the peace pipe at a gathering at the eMashobeni Royal Palace, Phongola, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The monarch wants to mend divisions and strengthen unity in the royal family and the kingdom under his leadership.

On Monday the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld his and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appeal regarding the legality of his recognition as monarch.

The ruling overturned the December 2023 decision by the Pretoria high court, which found Ramaphosa did not follow Zulu customary law and procedures when he officially recognised Misuzulu as king.

The high court challenge was brought by his brothers Prince Mbonisi and Prince Simakade Zulu as part of a long-running internal family dispute and public legal battle over the Zulu throne.

On Thursday, royal family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu announced that Misuzulu has called key figures under the monarchy to gather at the eSibayeni Esikhulu (the Great Kraal) at his newly built palace on October 29.

This includes traditional leaders, headmen, regiments and royal senior advisors, as well as princes, princesses and members of the extended royal family aligned to him.

Prince Thulani said the gathering will serve significant purposes, including:

  • briefing the Zulu nation on the successful conclusion of consultations regarding the Zulu royal throne;
  • extending a hand of peace and reconciliation between the royal house and the broader Zulu nation; and
  • offering prayers for unity and co-operation among Zulu royal houses and clans, while paving the way forward for the monarchy.

