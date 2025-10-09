‘It’s been a long journey’: Nathi Mthethwa’s son thanks people for support as family prepares to repatriate his body

The family of the late South African ambassador to France Emmanuel Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa held a solemn prayer session in Paris on Thursday ahead of repatriating his body to South Africa.

The service, held at La Maison funeral home in central Paris and led by a French deacon, drew representatives from several diplomatic missions, including the ambassadors of Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Hotel in the French capital on September 30 just hours after sending messages to his wife indicating he intended to take his own life.

The ambassador’s casket was draped in the South African flag on Thursday as attendees paid their final respects.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mthethwa’s son Mkhululi Mthethwa expressed deep gratitude to those who had supported the family during what he described as an “immensely difficult period”.

“It’s been a long, long journey just to get this far,” he said.

“I’d like to express our gratitude as a family for being with us through this immensely difficult period.”

Mkhululi also thanked his uncle Dr Sifiso Buthelezi for immediately stepping in after the family received the tragic news.

“I’d like to thank my uncle for rushing in the middle of the night when we got the news to be by my mother’s side,” he said.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of being separated by distance during their loss, Mkhululi said the family’s close bond had been their source of strength.

“It’s something that one can’t comprehend that when you go through such a difficult time, the family will be so far apart geographically. We are a very close family, we do things together. It’s been that connection between us which has kept us strong from both ends.”

He said his family in KwaZulu-Natal was waiting anxiously to receive his father’s remains.

“My elders are awaiting. They’ve been devastated from receiving the news from across the world but are longing to see him and put him where he belongs with our ancestors and bid him farewell to be by the Lord’s side.”

Mkhululi expressed his gratitude to those who had shown the family kindness.

“May the Lord bless you. In our language, Nikwenze nakwabanye what you have shown us, the love you’ve shown us, please spread it. We need people like you. From the family of Mthethwa and Buthelezi, we say thank you for the support,” he said.

Mthethwa’s remains are expected to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, with his funeral scheduled for Sunday in his hometown of KwaMthethwa, KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that Mthethwa will be honoured with a special official funeral category 2 in KwaMbonambi on Sunday.

TimesLIVE